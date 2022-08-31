Stowport harness trainer Craig Hayes has emerged from his winter ''retirement" to chase a $20,000 feature race in Hobart on Saturday night with classy mare Melnrowley.
And, he's confident he has the four-year-old back to the brilliant form she showed as a juvenile.
Melnrowley began quickly from the standing start to lead all the way in her heat at Mowbray last Sunday night and Hayes is hoping for a similar scenario this week.
"There are two other quick beginners off the front but she'll come out as good as them," the trainer said.
"She was having her first start in a stand last week but I'd spent a lot of time on her and I was confident she'd lead.
"I told Gareth (Rattray) he could drive her out from the stand because she just hits them and runs.
"She's not like her brother Mister Gently because, if you try to drive him out, he hops and jumps and will get out of them."
Melnrowley was the first horse that Hayes had taken to the races for more than three months.
"I only brought this mare back for these good races," he said.
"It's been so wet I didn't do any of the others.
"She hadn't raced for nine months so I was hoping Gareth could pinch a (soft) quarter in the heat and she wouldn't have a hard run.
"Even though I thought she was really up to the mark, when you've got to back-up a week later you always like as soft a run as you can get.
"She got that and she's pulled up brilliantly. She'll get her chance in the final if she's good enough."
Melnrowley has raced only 11 times for seven wins.
"She was a very good filly as a two-year-old and won everything," Hayes said.
"I brought her back as a three-year-old and tried her a couple of times but I just couldn't get her right.
"She never went any good (when fourth) in the Oaks - she wasn't anywhere near her best - and when I brought her back for the Sires I still wasn't happy with her.
"She won her heat and wasn't far away in the final but she'd lost a bit of zip so I thought there was no point pushing on.
"I could never find anything really wrong with her - I suspected a few things but they never came to anything."
Hayes said the long spell had done Melnrowley "the world of good".
"She's come back now like she was," he said.
"So whatever it was, it seems to have gone."
Hayes said that, at her best, Melnrowley was both fast and tough.
"She's really quick when she's right and she can stay," the trainer said. "She's got the makings of a good horse."
At least two horses are understood to have missed a start in feature races in Hobart on Saturday night due to a licensing decision.
Industry body BOTRA is upset by the ruling and will write to both the Office Of Racing Integrity and the Racing Minister seeking an explanation.
BOTRA president Sean Kennedy said at least two trainers had their horses excluded from races because their licence renewal applications had not been processed.
"That is despite the fact that their current licences didn't expire until midnight Wednesday - after the fields were drawn," he said.
"So at acceptance time, these people were actually legally licensed but ORI has made a decision to exclude their horses on the assumption that their licences would not be renewed by the deadline.
"They have made a decision on what might happen.
"We believe their horses should have been included in the fields and, if the licences weren't renewed in time, then they could have been withdrawn."
BOTRA is also annoyed that ORI sent a new employee to its annual meeting this week who was unable to answer members' questions.
Premier trainer Ben Yole will have 70 per cent of the runners at the second tier meeting in Launceston on Sunday night.
Including emergencies, the leading stable has 63 of the 91 final acceptors.
Yole has already had more winners this season than last season when he won the national trainers' premiership - and there is still four months to go.
His overall tally is approaching 240 which includes 197 in his home state.
The Brett Jaffray-trained Seventhreeohseven will be chasing her fourth straight win in Sunday's main race.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
