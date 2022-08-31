Teamwork and a strong club culture powered Launceston Rugby Club to their third Championship title in succession.
They beat the Burnie Emus in the championship decider with a team effort inspiring a Tigers' comeback in the 64-17 triumph.
It was far from easy for the Tigers after the Emus took the lead after going behind early at Rugby Park. Being down 17-12 in the match, the Tigers had Katoa and Sekope Fanguna turn it on and their forwards take charge of proceedings.
Burnie had no answers as they struggled to gain possession and Launceston's backs took full advantage by crossing the try-line at will to round out the 47-point win.
Katoa was voted man of the match while Fanguna and Viliam Hukkua were prominent. Tigers' captain Kieran Fallon also impressed as well as Ryan Dudman.
"We had a yellow card for a bit, so we were down in the dumps in a sense where we had to organise and back each other and regroup," Launceston's Freddy Brown said.
"It wasn't like we're just going to go and get this win, we had to really push and reassert ourselves."
Alan Scafidi added: "We had the ability within the team, we do have a strong outfit.
"There was a message that come onto the field after Burnie's last try that we had to work on our defence a little bit more and we did that and it changed the momentum of the match."
The title-winning campaign has been a tale of players needing to step-up as the club - in both grades - battled injuries while maintaining a finals push in both divisions.
"We share a lot of players, obviously injuries happen to all teams but it is quite a big commitment to have two teams given there's work commitments and everything," Brown said.
"That was really good to see everyone come together and work as a team because it was a tough [test] against Burnie throughout the season but to overcome them in finals was good."
The pair praised the impact of the Tigers' off-field staff including Raymond Burgess - who has coached all three flags - and first-grade mentor Jai Maluga.
"Ray is pretty phenomenal with the effort that he puts in, he does all sorts of things for the club and he probably has got one of the highest winning percentages over the last few years," Brown said.
"He's got a lot of knowledge but he really just wants us to play hard and respect the opponent."
Scafidi added: "Jai Maluga has really helped out a number of guys in our squad with different skills and got us thinking about the game."
It is part of the tapestry of Launceston's strong season with the women's side featuring in their competition's grand final weekend and first-grade awaiting either Devonport or Taroona in the grand final.
After a season of hard work, the Tigers revelled in their triumph of the three-peat which was as much a celebration of the club's culture as the on-field performance.
"I have such happy memories, still on a high after that grand final win and it's a great thing for the club, we've got really strong numbers at the moment and a strong culture," Scafidi said.
Brown added: "There's just so many different cultures at the club all coming together and celebrating ... seeing that fun side of everyone after working hard to get to the final.
"Once we got there everyone backed each other and supported each other so it was lovely to see everyone celebrate together."
Launceston Rugby Club have continued a strong season in the premiership by booking their place in the first-grade grand final.
The Tigers made their second grand final in as many seasons on Saturday as they battled Northern rivals Devonport Bulls at Royal Park in the qualifying final.
The top two sides from the regular season were tipped for a tight battle but it was the home side which triumphed 31-13 to the delight of the home supporters.
Devonport, the reigning premiers, will need to beat Taroona in the preliminary final to keep their title defence alive with the fixture to be played on September 3.
The preliminary final will have a significant impact on the grand final because if Taroona advance into the grand final, the decider will be held at in Hobart.
If Devonport win, they will have to overcome the Tigers at Royal Park in the grand final on September 10 in their bid for another first-grade title.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
