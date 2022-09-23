From boilers to bridges Advertising Feature

Glasgow engineers work on the boiler and engine of a 12 NHP portable steam plant in the workshop yards in 1897.

Glasgow Engineering has had the good fortune to be under the stewardship of hardworking and visionary leaders since its inception.

Originally known as Tamar Foundry, the company was established by James Scott and John Clark and the firm mainly undertook general repairs and constructed mining equipment in the early days.



In 1895, James Scott left the company to represent W.H Knight at the Anchor Mine and Edwin Bogle, who had previously worked as the assistant inspector of machinery for the Tasmanian Government, took over his position.

The largest contract for Bogle and Clark was the construction of the Victoria Bridge across the South Esk River in 1896. The work took two years and cost 10,600 pounds. Only the pig iron and iron plates were imported. All the bridge girders, pylons and castings were made at the firm's works in William Street.

For 130 years now, Glasgow Engineering have been supporting manufacturing and industry in Tasmania and the company has been operating from their William Street site since their inception in 1892. Picture supplied.

The 1970s and 80s saw a period of immense growth in the economy. The company was busy servicing the forestry and ship repair industries and to cope with demand the machine shop trebled in size and a new fabrication shop was built.

Gold and tin mining played a big role and the firm manufactured mining dredges for the Ringarooma Dredging Co, Whyte River Dredging Co, Lisle Dredging Co and many other boilers and steam engines too numerous to mention.



The company were also building water turbines and steam engines to power flour mills for Monds & Affleck, Ritchies Flour Mill, Bowerbank Roller Flour Mill and Harvey's Roller Mill. Engine and boiler building was big business with many engines and boilers being made for marine, mining, agricultural and the sawmilling industries.



By 1904, the company changed its name to Glasgow Engineering under Bogles management. The brick facade facing William Street was built and the workshop extended to cope with demand.

By late 1906, James Scott had again resumed management. Edwin Bogle had moved to Melbourne to live at Moonee Ponds and John Clark, who had left in 1902, was running a grocery shop.

James Scott passed away in 1928 and management fell to Allen Morris who had been with the company since the building of the Victoria Bridge. During the terrible event of the 1929 floods, Allen Morris received a special thanks from The Examiner for his help with production of the newspaper, even when his own home was completely submerged by flood waters.



Allen Morris retired in 1937 and was replaced by Barton Hutton who had joined the company as an apprentice fitter and turner.



Bart steered the company through the years of the second world war and they were working 60 hours a week divided into six, ten-hour days.



The machine shop was busy building steam cargo winches to facilitate the unloading of war material coming from America. The fabrication shop along with other Launceston workshops were busy manufacturing Australian Panel Bridge sections, a design by the Royal Australian Engineers and derived from the English Bailey Bridge.



In 1965, Glasgow Engineering built its first fishing vessel, the 52 foot Telaka, for Graeme Holloway of Flinders Island.



They then built a second vessel, the William Robinson, this time for the Marine Board of Launceston. The William Robinson was a 36 foot relief pilot boat named after one of the marine board's master wardens. In 1970, Glasgow again won the contract to build another boat for the Port of Launceston Authority, this was the 52 foot work boat Carrington.

Bart Hutton passed away in 1974, aged 71, after serving 58 years with the company and management was taken over by his son Alf. The 1970s and 80s saw a period of immense growth in the Tasmanian economy.



The company was busy servicing the forestry and ship repair industries and to cope with increasing demand, the machine shop was trebled in size and a new fabrication shop built; at the time Glasgow had the largest machine shop in Launceston and the largest lathe in Tasmania.



In 1983, the building adjoining the Glasgow workshops, next to the historic Paterson Barracks, was purchased and new offices and a showroom built.



The showroom featured displays of Lister, Gardner and Iveco engines, Lincoln welding products and Onan marine generators and petrol engines. Alf Hutton retired in 1999 after serving 52 years with the company.



The management was taken over by his son John, fourth member of the family to be involved with the business.

John Hutton

Under John's management, the company expanded the sales division increasing the product range on the engine and generator sales bringing in well-known brands such as Kubota, Yanmar, Kohler, and Lister industrial engines and Nanni and Doosan marine engines.



They diversified further into high end heating and cooking appliances with brands like Aga, Rayburn and La Cornue and heaters such a Cheminees Philippe, Lopi and Morso. There has also been some interesting projects tackled in recent years. These include:



2004 - rebuilding of the Alexandra Suspension Bridge over the South Esk River at the First Basin



2008 - rebuilding of the cast iron Adye Douglas water fountain at the intersection of Brisbane and High Street



2011 - repairs to the cast iron City Park gates in Tamar Street after a collision with a car



2017 - repair of the flying fox at the Duck Reach Power Station which had been damaged the previous winter

James Scott: From 1892 to 1895

John Clark: From 1892 to 1902

Edwin Bogle: From 1895 to 1906

James Scott: From 1906 to 1928

Allen Morris: From 1928 to 1937

Bart Hutton: From 1937 to 1974

Alf Hutton: From 1974 to 1999

John Hutton: From 1999 to today