From boilers to bridges

Glasgow Engineering has had the good fortune to be under the stewardship of hardworking and visionary leaders since its inception.
Originally known as Tamar Foundry, the company was established by James Scott and John Clark and the firm mainly undertook general repairs and constructed mining equipment in the early days.
In 1895, James Scott left the company to represent W.H Knight at the Anchor Mine and Edwin Bogle, who had previously worked as the assistant inspector of machinery for the Tasmanian Government, took over his position.
The largest contract for Bogle and Clark was the construction of the Victoria Bridge across the South Esk River in 1896. The work took two years and cost 10,600 pounds. Only the pig iron and iron plates were imported. All the bridge girders, pylons and castings were made at the firm's works in William Street.
Gold and tin mining played a big role and the firm manufactured mining dredges for the Ringarooma Dredging Co, Whyte River Dredging Co, Lisle Dredging Co and many other boilers and steam engines too numerous to mention.
The company were also building water turbines and steam engines to power flour mills for Monds & Affleck, Ritchies Flour Mill, Bowerbank Roller Flour Mill and Harvey's Roller Mill. Engine and boiler building was big business with many engines and boilers being made for marine, mining, agricultural and the sawmilling industries.
By 1904, the company changed its name to Glasgow Engineering under Bogles management. The brick facade facing William Street was built and the workshop extended to cope with demand.
By late 1906, James Scott had again resumed management. Edwin Bogle had moved to Melbourne to live at Moonee Ponds and John Clark, who had left in 1902, was running a grocery shop.
James Scott passed away in 1928 and management fell to Allen Morris who had been with the company since the building of the Victoria Bridge. During the terrible event of the 1929 floods, Allen Morris received a special thanks from The Examiner for his help with production of the newspaper, even when his own home was completely submerged by flood waters.
Allen Morris retired in 1937 and was replaced by Barton Hutton who had joined the company as an apprentice fitter and turner.
Bart steered the company through the years of the second world war and they were working 60 hours a week divided into six, ten-hour days.
The machine shop was busy building steam cargo winches to facilitate the unloading of war material coming from America. The fabrication shop along with other Launceston workshops were busy manufacturing Australian Panel Bridge sections, a design by the Royal Australian Engineers and derived from the English Bailey Bridge.
In 1965, Glasgow Engineering built its first fishing vessel, the 52 foot Telaka, for Graeme Holloway of Flinders Island.
They then built a second vessel, the William Robinson, this time for the Marine Board of Launceston. The William Robinson was a 36 foot relief pilot boat named after one of the marine board's master wardens. In 1970, Glasgow again won the contract to build another boat for the Port of Launceston Authority, this was the 52 foot work boat Carrington.
Bart Hutton passed away in 1974, aged 71, after serving 58 years with the company and management was taken over by his son Alf. The 1970s and 80s saw a period of immense growth in the Tasmanian economy.
The company was busy servicing the forestry and ship repair industries and to cope with increasing demand, the machine shop was trebled in size and a new fabrication shop built; at the time Glasgow had the largest machine shop in Launceston and the largest lathe in Tasmania.
In 1983, the building adjoining the Glasgow workshops, next to the historic Paterson Barracks, was purchased and new offices and a showroom built.
The showroom featured displays of Lister, Gardner and Iveco engines, Lincoln welding products and Onan marine generators and petrol engines. Alf Hutton retired in 1999 after serving 52 years with the company.
The management was taken over by his son John, fourth member of the family to be involved with the business.
Under John's management, the company expanded the sales division increasing the product range on the engine and generator sales bringing in well-known brands such as Kubota, Yanmar, Kohler, and Lister industrial engines and Nanni and Doosan marine engines.
They diversified further into high end heating and cooking appliances with brands like Aga, Rayburn and La Cornue and heaters such a Cheminees Philippe, Lopi and Morso. There has also been some interesting projects tackled in recent years. These include:
James Scott: From 1892 to 1895
John Clark: From 1892 to 1902
Edwin Bogle: From 1895 to 1906
James Scott: From 1906 to 1928
Allen Morris: From 1928 to 1937
Bart Hutton: From 1937 to 1974
Alf Hutton: From 1974 to 1999
John Hutton: From 1999 to today
It's a case of plenty of work but more hands required for this Tasmanian workshop.
The current skills shortage is one of the greatest challenges associated with working in industry today and John Hutton knows he's not alone in facing this struggle.
Today's state of industrial play means John has enough work on his books for one more welder fabricator, three more fitter machinists and two fitting machinist apprentices.
"The current skills shortage is having a significant impact on our operations and it has been very difficult to retain and attract staff," said John.
Glasgow Engineering has always had a great focus on training apprentices.
"Training is extremely important," said John.
"In the past, we have employed as many as ten apprentices at one time, which in relation to the size of our business, has been a considerable undertaking; it's an investment we have taken to try and future proof the industry.
"Currently we have six apprentices in various stages of their training, two in the machine shop and four in the fabrication shop."
He says their fabrication shop would have to be one of the best learning environments for any welding/fabrication apprentice.
"The range of different types of materials we encounter and fabrication techniques that we utilise daily is incredible," said John.
"From welding cast iron, bronze, mild steel, copper, aluminium, and other alloy steels to folding plate and rolling rings and cones, it's the real hands-on experience and variety of work that turns our apprentices into highly skilled trades people.
"It's much the same in the machine shop, our apprentices and tradespeople use a wide range of machinery and different fitting techniques, they are not just pushing buttons on CNC machines."
Employees benefit from working in aspects of the trade from industrial fitting, gearbox rebuilds, marine fitting and general site work to operating lathes, mills, slotters, cylindrical and surface grinders, portable borers, vertical borers and horizontal borers plus some welding as well.
"Our tradespeople gain a vast amount of experience which enriches their careers and gives them greater opportunities," he said.
Despite this, Glasgow have been advertising for a fitting machining apprentice for more than 12 months now with not one applicant.
John believes that part of the problem is too much emphasis on steering school leavers on to further education and university.
"This combined with a lack of funds currently being invested into TAFE has made training and post trade Certificate 4 training very difficult.
"Things have become so desperate we are currently trying to bring skilled staff in from overseas.
"Unfortunately, the Australian borders were closed for 12 months due to Covid and now we face a 24-month waiting time for visa processing.
"I don't think this processing time is acceptable under the current circumstances, we need staff now.
"If we can't employ people then businesses like ours will close and industry will end up leaving the state due to lack of support."
He said repair workshops or jobbing shops as they are known, are really the "unsung heroes" of industry in Tasmania.
"Workshops like ours keep industry in the state maintained and operating, a fact that very few consider," he said.
A need to get things written down on paper before they got lost has turned into a manuscript spanning 130 years.
Glasgow Engineering's managing director John Hutton has spent 15 years researching and documenting the fascinating growth and development of this business which has played a significant role in Tasmania's history.
And there's much more to the business than first meets the eye, he says.
"All in a days work", yet to be published, has been a labour of love for John, a fourth generation Hutton involved with the firm.
"In compiling the information for the book, it has been really interesting to see the highs and lows of the economy and the effects that this has had on our business," he said.
"Glasgow Engineering plays an important role in supporting primary and manufacturing industries in Tasmania. From heavy industry and ship repair to farming, aquaculture, forestry and mining, repair companies like ours keep these businesses going.
"The high cost of imports and unreliable shipping times make it important to be able to manufacture and repair in Tasmania. We need to become more self-sufficient and less reliant on overseas imports," said John.
Glasgow has been able to work through and adjust to the many changes in Tasmania's economy during its long life. The firm has survived two world wars, the 1930s depression, countless recessions and the collapse of the forestry industry.
In more recent years the company has kept abreast of vast changes in the industries and industrial processes with which it works.
"Due to the nature of our work, our apprentices and tradesmen engage in all aspects of the trade which also makes for a fantastic learning environment."
Variety is the spice of life, they say.
The diverse spread of projects undertaken by Glasgow Engineering keeps things interesting for the workshop team, that's for sure, says John Hutton.
"The variety of work that we undertake requires an incredible range of skills," he said.
"The skills and the equipment utilised in a repair workshop can only be developed over a long period of time."
Glasgow can be found constructing anything from a line retrieval winch fit for a tug to building and repairing earth moving equipment.
"In recent times the company has undertaken work as varied as assisting some of Australia's most renowned sculptors with their public art installations, to the complete rebuild of diesel train engines operating on the West Coast.
"Our skills vary from diesel mechanics, fitter machinists to welding and metal fabrication - all of these are used in the workshop every day on various projects."
To stay up with industry trends and demands the company is continually reinvesting back into the business. Glasgow recently purchased a CNC high-definition plasma cutter which is the first computerised piece of equipment the company has invested in for its 130 years of operations.
"The CNC plasma will cut up to 30mm thick plate and has increased our productivity on the jobs that we undertake where multiple components are required to be cut out from steel, aluminium, or stainless-steel plate," said John.
The company has also invested in two new manually operated lathes for the machine shop - the largest is 3300mm between centres and there is another lathe or milling machine scheduled for next year.
"With an eye for quality and design, we are looking to expand the high end appliance division and we are constantly searching for new items," said John.
Glasgow's appliances and heaters have featured in numerous award-winning homes and restaurants.
"The engine and generator division has kept agriculture growing by supplying numerous generators to power pivot and linear irrigators across Tasmania and we have supplied large generators to provide mains failure backup power for Tasmanian dairies.
"Despite challenges we are looking forward to an exciting future. We have developed a sales philosophy of quality and customer service through all aspects of the business," said John.
Glasgow Engineering employ 27 people from apprentices through to sales and administration staff.
Did you know Glasgow Engineering designed and built generators? A recent project required six to be built, headed for the Antarctic as part of a deep field drilling project. Each unit was mounted on an aluminium towable skid base manufactured in house and supplied with a 250-litre standalone fuel tank.
The project requires ice core samples to be taken which contain traces of impurities that give them a window into the past weather conditions and pollution levels. The operational temperatures hardly rise above -25°C during summer and can fall below -80°C during winter. The annual average air temperature is around -54°C so all the components sourced for the generators such as fuel lines, engine panels and cables were required to withstand these extreme cold conditions.