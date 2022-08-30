The Examiner
The state government will provide grants to support a hospitality industry still recovering from the pandemic

By Isabel Bird
Updated August 30 2022 - 8:19am, first published 6:34am
Hospitality Minister Nic Street, Bass Liberal MHA Lara Alexander and Premier Jeremy Rockliff announcing the $750,000 grants program that will assist hospitality businesses.

Hospitality businesses can apply for new government grants that aim to help revitalise and help the sector move forward.

