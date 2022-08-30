Hospitality businesses can apply for new government grants that aim to help revitalise and help the sector move forward.
Up to 150 Revitalising Local Hospitality Venues Grants worth $5,000 will be available to eligible hospitality businesses.
Hospitality Minister Nic Street said the grants will allow businesses to deliver projects or purchase new equipment.
He said the program will help to build capacity, continue to support the COVID-19 recovery and assist to improve productivity.
"Recent visitor data shows Tasmania had its strongest June quarter on record, with nearly 300,000 visitors to the state in April, May and June," he said.
"Reports from the sector are that forward bookings for the upcoming summer season look strong and indicate that a bumper summer season could be on the cards."
Mr Street said the hospitality sector contributed more than $720 million to the Tasmanian economy last year.
He said the grants program would help the industry to recover and return to its strong position pre-COVID-19.
"We are confident that this will continue to grow. This new grant program will inject much needed funds into the sector and allow business owners to prepare for another busy summer season," Mr Street said.
"The hospitality sector is the backbone of both our tourism industry and our local way of life and the Tasmanian Liberal Government has always been a strong supporter of this vital sector."
The $750,000 grants program opens on September 1.
Mr Street said the Tasmanian Hospitality Association provided support to develop the tailored grant program.
"Their industry knowledge is second to none."
