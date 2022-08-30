Trevallyn Bowls Club's Chloe Collins made waves on the national stage this week, finishing fourth in the Junior Golden Nugget tournament.
Held before the Golden Nugget's open event, which features some of the best players from Australia and around the world, the junior tournament is one of the country's most prestigious.
Coming into the event, the 15-year-old had the goal to make it past her sectional play, which she eventually eclipsed.
"It was a great honour because I got to play some of the best in the country and it was a great opportunity," Collins said.
"In my first game I was really nervous, so I was happy that I managed to pull off a win against a girl from Queensland and then I came against a girl from New South Wales and played really well in that game.
"In the final game in my section I went down to a girl from Victoria but I still played well and was happy with how I played."
Progressing to the quarter-finals due to her strong sectional performance, Collins started nervously in her top-eight match, falling behind by 10 shots.
However, she managed to come back and win the match-up 21-20 against Kate Argent-Bowden from South Australia, taking her to the semi-finals.
Unfortunately she was stopped there 21-8 by the eventual winner, Katie Astley from New South Wales.
The St Patrick's College student then went into the third and fourth-placed play-off and was marginally defeated 21-19 by Emilee Davies from Victoria.
Collins' effort was made even more impressive by the fact that the tournament is an under-18 event and she's only 15.
Fellow Tasmanians Adam Taylor and Jonty Hayes also took part in the junior event, winning one and two matches respectively.
Collins took up bowling four years ago, playing with her grandfather.
"I got into it through my pop because he played so I started playing with him and I've played ever since," she said.
"That was the best bit playing alongside someone I loved who gave me all of the support and stuff I needed."
Before her impressive run at the Golden Nugget, she took home the junior girls' state championship in January, her club's pairs title and got into the semi-finals of the Northern junior singles.
She's set a high bar for her future, hoping to make the development Jackaroos side one day.
Collins thanked her coach Rae Simpson, her family and everyone that's helped her at Trevallyn Bowls Club for her recent success.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
