Trevallyn's Chloe Collins places fourth at Junior Golden Nugget

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 30 2022 - 4:30pm
Trevallyn Bowls Club's Chloe Collins in front of the Golden Nugget at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club in Queensland. Picture supplied

Trevallyn Bowls Club's Chloe Collins made waves on the national stage this week, finishing fourth in the Junior Golden Nugget tournament.

