A former Amazing Race contestant is set to run for a position at the City of Launceston council.
Local retail and finance business owner Sam Hay competed on the hit reality show with his best mate Geoff Stick in 2012.
Now, almost a decade later, the 34-year-old has decided a future in local government was the right move to make.
"Every little section of the community has their own issues, and I feel that there's a little bit of a disconnect at the moment between them and the council," he said.
"One thing that the council is also lacking is someone by eg to represent the younger generation, especially with compulsory voting this year, everyone is going to be voting whether they're interested or not."
Mr Hay also said he would like to pay particular attention to issues in the hospitality industry, as well to Launceston's unprecedented homeless crisis.
"I'm going to listen to and try and help as many people as I can," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
