Tasmania could experience a "mass exodus" of future nurses and midwives if it doesn't compete with Victoria, a union official says.
On Sunday, the Victorian government announced plans to pay the degrees of more than 10,000 nursing and midwifery students.
The move has left Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmanian secretary Emily Shepherd concerned aspiring Tasmanian nurses and midwives would relocate to Victoria.
"With the incentives and initiatives that are being announced state by state, we're effectively robbing Peter to pay Paul," she said.
"I think we need to think nationally and have a national approach to our workforce issues for nursing and midwifery."
Under the Victorian initiative, domestic students enrolling in nursing and midwifery courses in 2023 and 2024 would receive $9000 during their studies, and another $7500 if they stayed in the state's public health system for two years.
Ms Shepherd said the Tasmanian government needed to consider the initiative, and include an inbuilt retention mechanism, as Victoria has with its two year service requirement.
"I think that is a way that we can shore up ... our nursing workforce into the future. And I mean, it's a win-win, it covers a HECS debt for those that are taking up nursing, it also means that there's a win in terms of workforce surety for the future in Tasmania."
"I think within an initiative like this, and the risk, and our proximity of Victoria, we absolutely have to match it."
But Ms Shepherd said Tasmania needed to think about retention more broadly, implementing initiatives to keep retiring nurses and midwives working for longer, and bringing people who have left back.
"I think this is just one piece of the puzzle, I think we also need to have a holistic approach, rather than just necessarily matching incentives and initiatives from other states and territories," she said.
The call to waive HECS has been echoed by Australian College of Nursing acting chief executive Yvonne Mckinlay, who wanted it extended to working nurses.
Ms Mckinlay said abolishing current and future debt would go a long way to sustaining and growing the domestic workforce.
"This one-off measure is crucial to retaining nurses and addressing shortages in both public and private sectors including primary care, hospitals, aged care and mental health. Every nurse everywhere contributes to the health system," she said.
"People aspiring to enter the nursing profession usually want to make a difference in the community. It is important to attract these people, so a waiver would be an important step to support them on their journey.
On Monday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Tasmania's workforce couldn't be left behind by other states.
"We're all competing at this present time for the same people in many respects," he said.
"There is a special attraction to living and of course, working in Tasmania, but we will also need to lead as well, take note of what other states are doing, and make sure that we have the required incentives in place so that we can continue to build our workforce."
Mr Rockliff said the health workforce was on the national agenda, and he was interested to see how state and federal governments could work together to attract more people to the health profession.
A spokesperson for federal health minister Mark Butler said the government supported any initiative that would grow the number of nurses and midwives or invested in the skills of exiting staff.
"A key focus of the Jobs and Skills summit will be discussion around training, including ways we can invest in the skills of the next generation of health workers," they said.
