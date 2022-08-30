A mix-up with booking plane flights has led to James Hansen claiming the Parkrun Australian record in Launceston over the weekend.
The 28-year-old was meant to be attending the national cross-country championships in Adelaide by a mixed up booking left the Launceston 10 winner with nothing to do on Saturday morning.
So like many Launcestonians, he headed down to Parkrun with eyes set on the national record after claiming the course record recently.
Initially, he felt his shot at the record had been wasted.
"I went out ridiculously fast with a 2:36 kilometre which is way too quick, I looked at my watch and I was like 'ah I've stuffed this' because you just know if you go out that fast it's going to catch up with you," he said.
"I managed to settle myself down and surprisingly I didn't hit lactic or anything like that and kept my pace going fast enough to get onto the record."
Hansen's time of 13:53 beat the 14:02 set by Jude Thomas in Brisbane last year and was close to the global record of 13:48 which has stood for a decade.
While it is a smaller milestone compared, it shows the hard work Hansen has put in since recovering from a blood clot on his brain 12 months ago. The injury left him unsure of his running future and needing to rediscover himself in the sport.
"It's more to show people what you can do when you work hard ... I've supported myself in the last few years, I don't have a sponsor or anything like that, I work a full-time job like most other people do," he said.
"My limits might be just as impressive as someone going out and running 25 minutes [relatively] ... I just wanted to set myself a challenge likes what other people do every Saturday."
The Paris Olympics in 2024 is in his sights for the middle-distance running, especially the 1500m, while he is also likely to make appearances in the Burnie 10 and Adelaide's City2Bay in the coming months.
Hansen is putting in the hard yards to make that dream a reality. Alongside full-time employment, the 28-year-old runs in the morning and in his 30 minute lunch break for five or six kilometres before completing a gym session at least usually three days a week.
Given the significant injury Hansen worked to overcome, the middle distance runner believes a change in mindset has helped his progression.
"I think that's really helped me in my own running, getting into that head-space of it is about me competing against myself," he said.
"I've trained with very, very talented athletes and I don't have that level of talent but as long as you compete against yourself and are always trying to get better, you can actually surprise yourself how far you can go.
"There's quite a bit that goes into it but I feel like I am finally getting there.
"I've had a lot of time where [I am] in an empty gym at night and you don't actually get much for it but I am starting to get some results for all the hard work I've put in over the years."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
