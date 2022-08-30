A national citizen science initiative, dubbed the Platy-project has begun, encouraging anyone who lives in the range of platypus populations to explore local creeks, dams and lakes to search for the egg-laying mammal.
The mythical looking platypus, with its duck bill, webbed feet and fur is one of the most recognisable animals in the country.
But unfortunately, its numbers are in decline and the unique animal is at risk of localized extinction.
"If you live in Tassie you have a pretty good chance of spotting a Platypus in our waterways which is great, but unfortunately in other parts of the country platypus are in decline and we are worried," said Healthy Ecosystems Campaigner at the Australian Conservation Foundation Jess Abrahams.
He said contributing factors like climate change, extreme floods and droughts have had a toll on platypus numbers.
"Those kinds of disturbances are increasingly regular and severe and we know that's having a toll on platypus."
The Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) presented an enquiry into declining platypus numbers to the Threatened Species Scientific Committee, but the committee could not provide them with a clear answer due to a lack of data.
"We thought platypus were threatened and independent scientists came back to us and said they didn't have enough information to determine either way," said Mr Abrahams.
"It's too big a job for scientists or university institutions to get this information. We need all Australians involved."
On the interactive website, there is a button you can tap or click to record the data and upload the location details, a photo and as much description as you can.
"The idea behind this project is to gather some information that's missing about their health, and making sure we're looking after their habitat so we've got Platypus well into the future."
The information on the map is shared by scientist all across Australia, and will provide up to date resources on platypus populations around the country.
"Even if you don't see a Platypus we want to hear from you. A non-sighting is important information because that's helping us determine if they were once common in that area."
Mr Abrahams said they're seeing records flood in already.
"There's been a fantastic response from people of all walks of life. It's great to have a project that gives people a hands on tangible thing they can do to help the environment."
