With the Tasmanian State League's finals starting this weekend, The Examiner looks back at North Launceston's season as they narrowly missed out on the top four.
Nine wins and nine losses, finished fifth - missing out on finals by a win and .25 per cent.
Wins over top-four sides Kingborough and Lauderdale (twice) showed what the Northern Bombers are capable of, especially when their full-strength side is on. The Bombers also comfortably accounted for North Hobart and Glenorchy in the last two rounds as they attempted to make a last-gasp finals entry before being denied by Lauderdale.
With such a young list, the Bombers rarely had their fully-fledged side available due to Tasmania Devils commitments. They also had long-term injuries to key players Michael Stingel and co-captain Ben Simpson, which were part of the reason they were unable to beat 'bogey side' Clarence in their three meetings.
It's hard to go past club coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, who has had another consistent season filling any role needed.
The new TSL life member polled 17 votes in the league's best and fairest, finishing fifth, was named in his eighth team of the year and kicked 28 goals - including nine in the final round - to be 11th in the goal-kicking tally.
Jack Avent, Fletcher Bennett and co-captain Alex Lee were also named in the team of the year, while resolute defender Corey Nankervis was a stiff omission.
While the Bombers have plenty of players who will be strong TSL representatives for years to come, Lachie Cowan is leading the way to get drafted this season.
The half-back definitely impressed in his four games for the Bombers and has done the same at a national under-18 level and for the Devils in the NAB League.
He's been rewarded with an invite to the national draft combine, as has 10-goal hero Seth Campbell, while Brandon Leary will take part in the state combine.
Names like Declen Chugg, Blade Sulzberger, Lockie Mitchell and Harry Bayles also went ahead leaps and bounds this season in just their second year of senior football.
North Launceston added eight recruits to their senior ranks this season, with several of them - Cowan, Campbell and Heath Ollington - spending most of their time in Tassie Devils colours.
Elsewhere, Jack Aherne played 14 games, Domenic Hay 10, Josh Rickard eight and Harrison Hobbs six, with Hobbs looking like a dangerous key forward they've been calling out for to assist Tom Bennett.
"It definitely had its ups and downs and I think at the end of the day, we were a little bit stiff to miss finals. We've only got ourselves to blame for that with a few games we probably should have won at home - Kingborough and the Lauderdale games stick out to me.
"We take care of those games and we're still in the season but it was a massive growth year for our group. Over the last two years we've debuted 37 players, I don't know how many clubs can say that.
"To still be competitive and not be run off the park each week speaks to the quality of the kids coming through and now they've just got to develop and become senior footballers and do it consistently."
"The majority of the boys are 18-19 years of age ... and it's just about them growing their bodies and being ready to play senior football.
"At the same time, if you're going to be at the top of the pointy end, you probably need to inject some senior players so we'll probably look at doing that and getting some senior players back into the club and round out the balance between having your good senior players and also your youth."
"I said to the group after the Glenorchy game when it became evident that we wouldn't be playing finals, that it resembles a lot of when I was coming through, especially your 2012s, 2013s where the young players are really good mates off the field.
"That's what we've got at the moment, they do everything together off the field and now that they've got that bond, they'll bring it to the footy club and they'll go that extra mile on the field.
"While it is obviously disappointing we can't keep that streak alive, I don't know how many clubs can say they've played eight straight grand finals, especially at State League level, so it's been a pretty successful period but we don't want it to end now.
"I wouldn't say this year was a complete failure and a poor year, we obviously had some really good wins and showed that we are quite competitive and have an array of talent as well.
"There's no reason why they can't have that rapid improvement into their 20s and start to take over and control and not rely so much on the guys that were there throughout those premiership years and start the new wave of the club."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
