The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A fully-interactive Royal Flying Doctors Service aircraft simulator will land in schools across the state this month

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
August 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School students William Dowling and Amelia Vidler in the RFDS simulator, Deloraine. Picture: Supplied.

It isn't everyday you get to sit in the cockpit of a Beechcraft King aircraft, but for students across Tasmania the opportunity has arrived.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.