It isn't everyday you get to sit in the cockpit of a Beechcraft King aircraft, but for students across Tasmania the opportunity has arrived.
The Tasmanian Royal Flying Doctors Service have begun their state-wide simulator tour, which will see a life-sized replica RFDS plane, and aeromedical interactive simulator visit 23 schools over five weeks.
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Deloraine was the first stop of the tour on Monday, something assistant principal Matthew McGee said was a unique opportunity for the students to learn about health in an engaging way.
"When three quarters of a plane pulls in on your oval, it just creates immediate excitement and wonder for the students," Mr McGee said.
He said as a rural school it was important to provide health education at a young age, as many medical services were not easily accessible for many of the students.
The fully interactive plane gave the students the chance to experience what it might be like to become a pilot, and also learn about the contribution RFDS has made to Australia's medical history.
For RFDS Tasmania acting-chief executive Nicole Henty the tour doubled as a way of improving health outcomes in the state's regional areas.
Ms Henty said with 15 per cent of the population smoking, 61 per cent overweight, and 19 per cent with three or more chronic conditions, education around health literacy from an early age was vital for young Tasmanians.
"Childhood dental cavities are 55 percent higher for rural and remote area children than children in major cities, and this remains the leading cause of preventable hospitalisations in young children," Ms Henty said.
"Improving the health literacy of young Tasmanians through education remains an important part in improving health outcomes in the future."
The tour will continue across the state's North this week, before travelling to Hobart and the west-coast until the end of September.
