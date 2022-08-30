Tasmanians have been encouraged to remember the value their tip can have when they choose to shine a light on crime, particularly the importation of narcotics.
Advertisement
Representatives from Crime Stoppers, Tasmania Police, and Launceston Airport gathered in the latter's departure lounge yesterday to announce the launch of Crime Stoppers Week.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chairman David Daniels said the focus of the initiative was illicit drugs and their entry points into the community.
"We're calling on all Tasmanians to play their part in stopping drugs from coming into the state by either air, sea, or courier," he said.
"People stay anonymous when they contact Crime Stopper, they always have, and they always will."
Inspector Matthew Adams said Crime Stoppers provided police with "significant intelligence", which assisted with targeting drug dealers.
"We've had great results over the past couple of months that we couldn't have achieved without public tip-offs that our investigators then look into," he said.
"We're surrounded by water, have some great investigators, and have very good relationships with other agencies, so if you do plan on bringing drugs into our state, then you certainly will be targeted by Tasmania Police."
Inspector Adams said no changes would be made to the intrastate and partnerships Tasmania Police shared with the airport as they "clearly worked".
Launceston airport chief executive Shane O'hare encouraged airport travellers to "act as an extra pair of eyes and ears" for the police.
"Our staff here also work very, very closely with the key authorities in making sure we keep Tasmania safe from illicit drugs and other criminal activities," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.