Tasmanian police have emphasised the need for drivers to be accountable for their own actions on the state's roads after the yearly road toll increased to 40.
Northern District acting commander Nathan Johnston said the number of fatalities on Tasmanian roads this year was "frustrating".
"All of our police across the organisation are focusing on road safety, but it goes both ways, and we need you all to also take responsibility and to understand how your behavior impacts yourselves and others," he said.
"Think about your decisions before you do anything, and consider what the implications are for the wider community, and especially for your loved ones."
Acting commander Johnston's stern warning follows the death of a 32-year-old Underwood man overnight.
While Acting commander Johnston did reveal the man was known to police at the time, he did not indicate whether speeding or alcohol played any role in the incident, and also did not confirm whether the man was Jakib Mullins, despite tributes flowing in for him on social media.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
