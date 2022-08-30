Jake Anderson-Brettner's killer loses appeal against sentence

The Examiner
Convicted murderer Jack Sadler loses appeal against 32-year sentence for killing Jake Anderson-Brettner

By Matt Maloney
Updated August 30 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:00am
A Launceston man who shot and dismembered his friend in 2018 has lost an appeal against his sentence.

