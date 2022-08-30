Advertisement
The King Island Racing Club is optimistic it will overcome the shortage of horses that was threatening its 2022-23 season starting in December.
However president Audrey Hamer said the club was still in "desperate need of ground volunteers to help with daily training and on race days".
Hamer revealed earlier this month that there were currently only 10 gallopers and 12 pacers available to race on King Island this season.
The absolute minimum needed would be 18 gallopers and 12 pacers, enough for three thoroughbred and two harness races at each meeting. Ideally, they would like five thoroughbred races.
However following widespread media coverage, Hamer said the outlook was now looking more positive.
"It looks like we can source enough horses - we have been offered a lot that are suitable for King Island," she said.
"I (also) have a Victorian trainer confirmed to come and train here from November and stay for the season.
"He will bring three and possibly five horses of his own and is happy to take on more local horses if needed."
Hamer said Tasracing had confirmed it would provide financial assistance to help with shipping new horses to the island.
"Also, both shipping services have discounted their costs for racehorses only," she said.
"We've also been promised financial assistance from Events Tasmania ... towards shipping costs and maybe enough (to cover) part of training costs."
The seven meetings scheduled for this season are on December 3, December 17, Boxing Day, New Year's Day, January 14, January 21 and January 28.
Only two race meetings were held last season before Tasracing pulled the pin due to Covid concerns.
Four race meetings were lost.
Home-track trainers dominated the barrier trials at Spreyton on Tuesday morning with horses that should play prominent roles during the spring.
Barry Campbell's smart mare Azara, who hasn't raced since finishing second to First Accused in the Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic in February, was having her third trial when she bolted in over 1009m.
Adam Trinder then produced three 800m trial winners in Miss Tuppence, Jaguar Stone and Sharma's Last.
Advertisement
Miss Tuppence won the $50,000 Lady Lynette in January before finishing midfield in the Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes.
Jaguar Stone won two of her three starts as a two-year-old and was placed behind Bello Beau and Piiink Beauty in the Gold Sovereign.
Sharma's Last is an unraced three-year-old who caught the eye in a trial last week and won his latest by almost four lengths in the fastest time of the morning.
The only trial winner entered for Spreyton on Sunday is the John Blacker-trained maiden Night Missile who finished strongly to narrowly beat former Victorian gelding Stratisfaction.
The runner-up was a Kilmore maiden winner two starts ago in May.
Until now, betting deductions for late scratchings have varied from one wagering operator to another.
Advertisement
Basically, the corporate bookmakers have been allowed to declare any deduction they like.
But that has now changed if you are betting fixed odds on Victorian thoroughbred races.
Racing Victoria has introduced a rule that will apply to all wagering providers.
RV will declare a deduction, based on the Victorian Official Price and adjusted according to the market percentage at the time of the scratching.
All wagering operators must then apply that deduction.
That will end confusion over why one operator, for example, might take out 10c in the dollar and another 12c.
Advertisement
Victoria is the first racing jurisdiction to address the issue but surely the others will follow.
Harjeet, The Shallows and Sunny Sanz head a quality lineup for the $20,000 Metropolitan Cup in Hobart on Saturday night.
With a preferential barrier draw based on national ratings, all are off the second row along with Izaha and Call Me Hector.
Sunday night's Mowbray winner Diamonds N Cash has drawn outside the front line.
Harjeet and The Shallows have clashed at their past three starts with the score two-one in favour of the Todd Rattray-trained eight-year-old.
The two richest races on a program carrying almost $200,000 in total prizemoney are the finals of the 2YO Sweepstakes, each worth $26,000.
Advertisement
Only six horses will contest the colt and geldings final but there's a field of 10 for what looks a very competitive fillies' final.
The marathon 10-race meeting will run for five hours with the first race at 6.06 pm and the last at 11.02 pm.
The first three races will be shown on Sky 2 and the remainder on Sky 1.
Tasracing will provide a live stream of the meeting hosted by Duncan Dornauf including trackside interviews.
Final acceptors for the three main races -
2YO C&G SWEEPSTAKES: Heres Henry, Nyack, Bolt Your Socks On, Blings On Fire, Dukes Choice, Karalta Artemis.
Advertisement
2YO F SWEEPSTAKES: Scarlet Place, Iylac Pakaria, Aretyawatchingthis, Julepe Sanz, Major Ideal, Reely Nauti, Cee Tee Chelsea, Chasin Frankie, Iden Lady Lincoln, Gueneveres Angel.
METROPOLITAN CUP: Our Balou, Eureka, Aha Reaction, Vinny Chase, Young Rooster, Be Major Threat, Diamonds N Cash, Sunny Sanz, Izaha, Call Me Hector, Harjeet, The Shallows.
3YO SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP: Rocknroll Wizard, Magician, All For Dave, Going Great Guns, Mayleejae Eagle, Botany Bay Warrior, Mucho Mover, Nero Stride, Ideal Pace.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.