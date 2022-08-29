A Twitter account believed to belong to the Tasmanian pedophile teacher who abused Grace Tame as a 15-year-old student has been suspended.
The former Australian of the Year posted on her Twitter account that she is "still dealing with open threats and harrassment from the man who abused me and others".
She then posted screenshots of Twitter posts by Nico Bester @nicobester3 that refer to a hotmail email address belonging to Ms Tame.
Nicolaas Bester repeatedly abused Ms Tame when she was 15 and attended the St Michaels Collegiate School in Hobart, and has served jail time for the abuse.
A recent post from @nicobester3 at 1.04am on 28th August stated "Here it comes! Only 4 weeks to go!! The good old com-uppance on its way.....", and followed other posts along simliar lines.
In four weeks time, Grace Tame's autobiographical memoir The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner: A memoir by Grace Tame will be launched on 27th September.
Ms Tame announced the alleged latest intimidation by Bester on Twitter.
"While it's largely been a positive experience in the public eye and I'm eternally grateful for the unflinching support it might come as a shock, even to some close to me, that I'm still dealing with open threats and harrassment from the man who abused me and others."
Twitter states that @nicobester3 has been suspended.
Australia's eSafetyCommissioner states that adult cyber abuse can occur when someone "posts or shares harmful content" about a person 18 years or older, "using an online or electronic service or platform".
Harmful or seriously harmful content can include realistic threats, content that places a person in physical danger, or is excessively hurtful, or repeatedly targets the same person.
