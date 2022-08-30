Job vacancies, skills shortages and a lack of immigrants to fill positions were set to be the main topics of discussion as about thirty local businesses and community organisations met with Federal Government representatives during the Northern Jobs Roundtable on Tuesday.
The roundtable was set up to identify local concerns that can be discussed at the national jobs and training summit scheduled in Canberra later this week.
"Today we will hear from people from a whole range of sectors in Northern Tasmania that are going to raise with us their concerns - also their suggestions - whether that is training opportunities, where the jobs of the future are going to be, or about migration and immigration," said Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley, one of the organisers of the roundtable.
Deputy Treasurer, Stephen Jones, who was in Launceston for the roundtable, said the national summit scheduled in Canberra for later this week would "seek innovative solutions to some of the big national challenges around the workforce and sustainable jobs".
"How do we get wages moving again, how do we get productivity moving again? And how do we put in place arrangements which will sustain us over a decade?" he said.
Like other parts of Australia, Northern Tasmania currently has more job vacancies than workers, he said.
The solutions to that could be more training and more overseas skilled immigration to fill the shortages, he said.
Attending the summit was Dairy Tasmania executive officer, Laura Richardson, who said her industry faced labour shortages like other industries, but that there were multiple solutions to the problem.
"Training is very important .. but more broadly, it's accessibility of people, and making sure that our regional areas are a destination for people to begin working," she said.
"It's about having people in the local community who see dairy as a career option."
She also said overseas migration was important.
"The dairy industry is an industry that has always had international workers in it, and the fact that we haven't had immigration at the moment puts alot of extra pressure on our industry," she said.
Also at the event was Will Cassidy, executive director of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce, who said he would raise concerns about the difficulties of Northern small businesses in finding and retaining staff.
He pointed to a recent study by advocacy organisation Everybody's Home, that found that the Launceston economy is losing more than $3.8 million a week as a result of vacant jobs in the region.
He said said hospitality, tourism, health and community services were all industries facing acute staff shortages.
Wendy Mitchell, chief executive officer of aged care not-for-profit Community Care Tasmania, said her organisation had about 50 open vacancies for various roles at present, including support workers.
