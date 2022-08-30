The Examiner
Training and migration were set to be among the topics discussed at the Northern Jobs and Training roundtable in Launceston on Tuesday.

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 30 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Deputy Treasurer Stephen Jones and Labor Senator Helen Polley. Picture: Rod Thompson.

Job vacancies, skills shortages and a lack of immigrants to fill positions were set to be the main topics of discussion as about thirty local businesses and community organisations met with Federal Government representatives during the Northern Jobs Roundtable on Tuesday.

