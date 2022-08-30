The Hobart Hurricanes have bolstered their bowling attack for the upcoming Big Bash season with the signing of an Australian international.
Billy Stanlake has joined the Hurricanes and will be part of a fast-bowling group which contains the likes of fellow Australian internationals Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and Joel Paris. Stanlake has been a familiar presence to BBL fans after previous campaigns with the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers but injury limited him to just 51 games in the past.
The 204-cm bowler revealed the Hurricanes' head of strategy and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting played a factor in his decision to join the franchise.
"It's no secret that any project Ricky Ponting puts his hand to is a success, so it's hard not to want to be involved with that," Stanlake said.
"Plus having [Jeff] Vaughany as the head coach of both programs - a known quantity if you like, you know, a fantastic bloke and a really great people manager - is really reassuring."
"Add that on top of a pace-bowling group that includes Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and Joel Paris - well, that's pretty enticing."
Stanlake has moved to Tasmania to revitalise his cricket career after previously playing first-class cricket in Queensland. The 27-year-old - who has represented Australia in one-day internationals and T20s - will also be part of the Tigers' men's squad and the Greater Northern Raiders in the CTPL.
The former Queensland Bull is hoping his time with injury is behind him.
"With my injuries, my time with the Stars arguably didn't turn out the way either of us wanted, but I still learnt a lot from being within their environment, which I am grateful for," he said.
Stanlake's signature comes after the Hurricanes added Pakistani trio Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan to their squad via the first BBL Draft which took place on Sunday.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
