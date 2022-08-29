Tasmania's cheap hydro power industry will make the state's future hydrogen industry among the world's most competitive in price, but the comparatively small scale of hydro production on the island may limit the hydrogen industry's growth.
That was the key message delivered at a hydrogen conference in Launceston on Monday by Martijn Coopman, who manages the hydrogen supply chain for the Port of Rotterdam - the port through which about 15 per cent of the European Union's energy consumption flows, and which is set to transition to importing millions of tonnes of hydrogen from producers around the world by 2030.
"We will become the new renewable energy hub of Europe for the future, and we really believe that hydrogen is going to be coming to us from all parts of the world," he told the conference, which was organised by the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone.
"But when it comes to the most cost-effective, capacity factor is highly improved by use of hydropower or geothermal energy, and hence we see Tasmania as being one of the extremely nice, niche players."
"The only challenge we see with Tasmania is that it is not a very large area, you will require a nominal amount of windmills to complement the hydropower, and that requires space, and the key thing there is social support for that, or social objection," he said.
Hydrogen, which can be produced by running water over an electrolyser in a process called electrolysis, is a form of green energy with a wide array of potential applications.
Mr Coopman said the forecast for the hydrogen demand of the European Union has been upgraded and brought forward, because of the events in Ukraine, which raised doubt about Russia's reliability as an energy supplier to the continent.
Until this year, Russia supplied about a third of the European Union's gas consumption, and a significant proportion of its crude oil consumption. But it has been intermittently cutting off supply during the summer in an apparent effort to stymie European efforts to fill gas storage before the peak period of demand in winter.
As a result, Europeans are scrambling to find alternative suppliers, including of hydrogen, where Tasmania can play a large role, according to Mr Coopman.
Overall, the EU is expected to consume about 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per annum by 2030, half of which will be from imported sources, he said.
Other countries, including Japan and South Korea, also have significant plans to import hydrogen, he said.
Speaking at the same event, Energy Minister, Guy Barnett, said there were about 25 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity planned or underway in the state at the moment, compared to the current generation capacity of Hydro Tasmania of less than 3 gigawatts.
Of this, almost all was wind power, with Hydro Tasmania planning just one large pumped hydro project, and upgrading a small dam-based power station.
One of those projects was Abel Energy's scheme to build a hydrogen plant in Bell Bay.
Michael van Baarle, chief executive officer, said demand from potential customers has resulted in the company again upgrading the scale of the project, from the current 200 megawatt-capacity plant, to 300 megawatts.
"Every time we talk to someone, a customer, we're just seeing more and more demand, their volumes are getting bigger. Their biggest issue is, 'can you guys scale it up?'" he said.
He said he has twice upgraded the size of the potential project, from its original plan of 75 megawatts to 200 megawatts, and then again to the current 300 megawatts. Abel is aiming to get the plant up and running by 2025.
But the larger scale has introduced new challenges, and the situation in Ukraine has disrupted energy markets around the world, complicating the efforts of those looking to build renewable energy projects.
"The effects of the Ukraine situation are spreading around the world. If you want to buy wind turbines at the moment, you may be paying 20 per cent to 30 per cent more as a result. Power prices in Australia that might have been averaging $50 per megawatt hour a couple of years ago are suddenly much more than that," he said.
He is still in negotiations with Hydro Tasmania about the price and scale of electricity to the potential factory, he said.
Getting the cheapest electricity price for hydrogen projects is important, since power accounts for as much as 50 per cent of the cost base of such projects.
"One thing Hydro have made clear, was, if we're going to sign a [power purchase agreement] with them, we have to bring [our own] new [wind] generation into it. So we need to bring about 1100 gigawatt hours for our first project ... they have said if we can provide that, then they will provide the firming," he said.
