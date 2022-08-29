Emergency services attend scene of serious crash in Rocherlea

Tasmania Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash on Lilydale Road, Rocherlea.
Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a rider.
The crash is being considered serious, but injuries are not currently known.
From politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs, I write stories for and by the North Tasmanian community.
