The Tasmanian tourism sector is struggling with staff retention and burnout as the industry braces itself for a busy summer season.
A nation-wide survey of 1000 tourism operators found 70 per cent of businesses surveyed lacked enough staff to function properly, while 40 per cent said they had reduced operating hours after a reduction in clientele.
Tasmanian Industry Council of Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said the national results were consistent with Tasmanian businesses.
"They're struggling to recruit staff across a range of skill areas, and their staff are dog-tired and stressed, filling in the gaps within their business in order to meet demand," Mr Martin said.
'There is no doubt the biggest challenge we have across our visitor economy in Tasmania is our workforce and skills crisis, and securing enough workers across the tourism and hospitality sectors for what will be a very busy summer season".
The state government recently brought together industry stakeholders to secure extra funding for industry-based training to upskill current workers, and fast-track new recruits.
However, Mr Martin said all levels of government needed to look at seasonal labour relief solutions, including the potential of bringing back Pacific Islander hospitality workers.
The TICT boss said the nation now needed to confront its reliance on seasonal foreign labour.
"We saw so many people leave the Australian tourism industry through Covid, and we're now trying to attract them back into the industry amid the most competitive job market in generations," Mr Martin said.
The survey results come as the national tourism industry jobs summit begins this week.
The summit, which will be convened by federal Tourism Minister Senator Don Farrell, will see 100 industry stakeholders come together in Canberra to address workforce challenges ahead of the Jobs and Skills Summit.
Mr Martin said he would push for "special arrangements" to be put in place for the state to attract the backpacker market, and for working holiday visas to draw tourism down from the country's traditional tourism pockets on the mainland's east-coast.
