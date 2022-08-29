The Examiner
Master Builders Tasmania have flagged increasing skilled migrant intake as a part-solution to labour shortages

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
August 29 2022 - 5:30pm
The construction industry is short on workers. But a solution may lie with skilled migrants

Increasing skilled migrant intake has been flagged as a potential solution for a logjam of construction projects, with the state's construction workforce needing to grow by 25 per cent in the next three years.

Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

