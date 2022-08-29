The construction industry is short on workers. But a solution may lie with skilled migrants

Increasing skilled migrant intake has been flagged as a potential solution for a logjam of construction projects, with the state's construction workforce needing to grow by 25 per cent in the next three years.
With the state government releasing data on its 10-year, $27 billion infrastructure timeline for projects across the state, Master Builders Tasmania president Matthew Pollock said the skilled worker shortage would need to be fixed.
Advertisement
He said Tasmania had been suffering a shortage in skilled workers for several years, which had caused a chain-reaction of delayed projects across the state.
And with an increase in trade prices over the last 12 months worsening the issue, the only fix was to increase the workforce.
Mr Pollock said although the first priority was to ensure as many Tasmanians as possible were upskilled into the workforce, skilled migrants would need to make up the rest of the workforce deficit.
But he said the state needed the capacity to be able to train migrant workers before the intake was increased.
"We need to do better, not only in terms of international migration, but also within states to make sure people that we train here, stay here".
"It's great to bring people in, but you need to make sure that when they come in we have the capacity to skill them up".
Mr Pollock said with thousands of new homes in the pipeline over the next decade, he estimated the construction workforce would need to employ at least 25,000 workers.
"That means we'll need to train up about 6500 people between now and then," Mr Pollock said.
"That's to not only grow and meet that number, but also replace the people we expect will retire out of the industry over the next couple of years."
However, a report by the Grattan Institute last week found that simply increasing permanent skilled migration would not solve the skills shortage.
The report found three quarters of permanent skilled visas were allocated to people already in the country on allocated visas, meaning fewer unskilled temporary visa holders would end up leaving.
It also said an increased demand would add to the country's already tight rental market, as housing supply failed to keep pace, increasing rent by up to 5 per cent if the federal government increased their intake by 40,000.
Instead, Grattan Institute research associate Tyler Reysenbach said switching from an occupation list to wage threshold would be a more effective way of targeting skills shortages.
Ms Reysenbach said the wage threshold in Tasmania should be $85,000 for a permanent skilled program, and $70,000 for the temporary skilled visa.
Advertisement
"Given that median full-time earning in Australia for the construction sector is $87,000, a wage threshold won't exclude the construction industry from accessing skills through the migration program," she said.
However, the Institute said it cautioned against using permanent programs to address short-term shortages, as workers who stayed in the country for decades would have a long-term fiscal impact.
The report comes as the National Jobs and Skills Summit is set to convene later this week, with migration policy emerging as a key issue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.