The Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Michael Ferguson appeared at the 2022 Road Safety Advisory Council's Regional Safety Forum on Monday to address concerns facing Tasmanian road users.
It comes after three young people were killed in a crash on the South Arm Highway this past weekend, bringing the total death toll to 40 this year.
Advertisement
"It has a major effect on all of us and it's a real reality check," said Mr Ferguson.
The Road Safety Advisory Council's Regional Road Safety Forum arrived in Launceston today following the Hobart forum, with the aim of reducing the road toll in Tasmania.
The forum encourages anyone from the public to address and raise issues directly.
"Quite frankly, we are open to any ideas in particular we want to get a better view from the community about ways in which we can improve our messaging around being safe on the road," said Mr Ferguson.
According to data from the Department of State Growth, an average of 281 people were seriously injured, and 34 killed on our roads between 2014-2018.
Chair Road Safety Advisory Council Scott Tilyard said people are not taking enough responsibility for safety on our roads.
"Ultimately it comes down to each and every one of us to take on responsibility for our own safety and other road users as well."
Mr Tilyard said he believes the enforcement of mobile speed cameras will have a significant impact on reducing crashes.
"Speed is the major contributing factor to serious crashes on our roads."
"When mobile cameras come back in, I think people will be more careful with their speed."
The Tasmanian Budget for the 2022-23 period invested $9.3 million across four years into this technology.
Mr. Ferguson said they aim to have the cameras out around the state next month, and are currently trialing cameras capable of detecting mobile phone use, as well as those who are not wearing seatbelts.
Advertisement
Discussions in Hobart included more support for local government, better education for drivers, and increased road markings and signage.
"It's a mid-term review. We want to know whether the priorities that were previously identified through a public consultation process and other data need to be modified going forward," said Mr. Ferguson.
More information on the action plan can be found here.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.