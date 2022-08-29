Three Tasmanians will represent Australia in a ''once-in-a-lifetime'' world championship event which will take place next month.
The trio will be part of a 25-person Australian squad which will contest the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
Advertisement
Triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Georgia Baker will make her debut at the world championships while Launceston's Hamish McKenzie and Burnie's William Eaves will be part of Australia's under-19 junior men's squad.
It continues a strong year for Baker after the Perth cyclist delivered a breathtaking Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham. The 27-year-old showcased her versatility by taking the top spot in the points race, the bunch sprint as well as being part of the team pursuit.
The road race victory was an emotional one for Baker as she was cheered on by her mum and sister to become Australia's second female cyclist to win gold on the road and track at the same Games. Baker will have a familiar face alongside her in Wollongong with close friend Alex Manly also named in the women's squad.
READ MORE: Baker and Titmus notch gold for Australia
Baker's teammate Amanda Spratt hailed the women's squad as one of Australia's best in recent times.
"I'm really excited when I look at the team we have and think it's one of the overall strongest teams we have had in years," she said.
"Alex [Manly] and Grace [Brown], in particular, have had really strong results recently and put their hand up as our leaders, but I think our biggest strength will be having numbers in the final."
There will be a further Tasmanian influence on the world championships in its return to Australian soil with McKenzie and Eaves making up half of the green and gold's junior men's squad.
Wollongong marks a return for the junior events after being absent in recent years from the world championships. Eaves and McKenzie are set to race for their respective rainbow jersey after being selected from a "difficult" selection process.
"I'm excited for the group that have been assembled and especially proud to have the junior riders return to the World Championships after a few years' absence," Australian Cycling Team's Rory Sutherland said.
"This was a very difficult selection as we have such a big and talented pool of athletes to select from.
"Athletes are always proud to race in the green and gold, doing so on home soil is a dream that probably comes once in a lifetime."
The UCI Road World Championships will be in Wollongong from September 18-25.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.