They would scream at me, smash files on my desk, ridicule me in front of others.

They said 'this is why young women shouldn't have children'.

My manager told me I was 'under [their] ultimate control'

I was accused of not working hard enough when I had to leave to pick up my children.



The disrespect that is shown to public servants who are here to serve the government of the day, is at an all-time low.

A manager makes religious jokes about a staff member when they are not around.

There was classist, sexist, racist and foul language overheard on a number of occasions. It felt like going back in time.