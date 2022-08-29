Launceston may be in the grip of a doctor shortage, but there is at least one local practice that is expanding.
Norwood Medical Centre on Friday opened back up after a $200,000 renovation that added two more consultation rooms to its capacity, bringing the total to six.
Practice manager, Dr Alice Downie, said she was on the lookout for more doctors following the expansion, and hoped it would give Launcestonians more access to medicine.
"We do small procedures here, we have women's health, vaccinations, travel vaccines, children's health, chronic disease management - we really try and offer everything and sort people out before they need a specialist," she said.
Once she expands her staff roster, Dr Downie said she was confident of helping the local community with more access to medicine.
"It's quite hard to get into a GP at the moment, so with new doctors [at her clinic], there is availability of appointments, which is definitely a needed thing in Launceston at the moment," she said.
She did not think it would be too difficult to recruit, despite Launceston's status as a regional city.
"I think Launceston offers a great lifestyle - there's no traffic, there're great schools. It's reasonably affordable housing. It has all the specialties apart from cardiothoracic surgery and neurosurgery. So as a GP, that's an attractive place to work."
Deputy chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners in Tasmania, Dr Toby Gardner, said there is a significant shortfall of GPs in the state right now.
"Currently in Tasmania, I'd say we are 60 to 90 GPs down on what we need to service the community as a whole. In Launceston, we're about 20 short," he said.
Dr Downie said her practice will bulk bill for pensioners over 65 and for children under 12, but most would be charged the full rate.
Asked why so few Launceston GPs bulk bill, she said she thought that bulk billing clinics were unsustainable, because the rebates have not kept pace with the costs.
"We're all private businesses, so we have to pay rent, pay your staff, pay cleaners, it's a business like any other. You can't survive by bulk billing, because that rebate isn't enough to cover the costs of seeing a doctor, so we are a mixed feeling practiced," she said.
Dr Garner, who also works in a Launceston practice, agreed.
"I see bulk billing becoming less accessible rather than more accessible in Launceston," he said.
He said the biggest recent cost increases have been wages, followed by the cost of consumables such as dressings and sutures, which have risen in price by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent in recent years.
