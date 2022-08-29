The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

One-third of sexual harassment reports from a Tasmanian Parliament workplace review involved a politician

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Parliament and ministerial offices have been described as toxic and unsafe in a workplace review.

A report of workplace culture within the state's parliamentary offices has found 15 per cent of respondents to the review reported sexual harassment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.