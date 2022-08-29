The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Trucking firm Zam Haulage has pleaded not guilty to unsafe work practice

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:19am, first published August 29 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck was shunted before pipe accident: driver

Two men were injured when a load of polypropolene pipes fell off the back of a truck at a building site in Legana, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.