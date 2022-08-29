Truck was shunted before pipe accident: driver

Two men were injured when a load of polypropolene pipes fell off the back of a truck at a building site in Legana, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
The Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting Zam Haulage Pty Ltd over the incident on October 3, 2019.
Advertisement
Zam Haulage, which operates from Spreyton, has pleaded not guilty to a count of failure to comply with health and safety duty category 2.
Prosecutor Madeline Wilson said the company had no standard operating procedure relating to the unloading of pipes.
Zam Haulage truck driver Tony Jamieson and Dennis Lockhart of contractor Crossroads suffered significant injuries when the pipes came off the truck after straps were removed.
The pipes had been transported from Vinidex in Wagga Wagga, News South Wales, to a new subdivision on a former apple orchard at Bindaree Rd, Legana.
Defence counsel Glynn Williams said the Crown would not be able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that there was a causal link between the undoing of the straps and the fall of the pipes.
"A routine operating procedure would not have stopped the fall," he said.
"The truck driver cannot be responsible for foreseeing something that cannot be foreseen."
Mr Williams said that it should have been the client's responsibility to have an unloading process.
Mr Jamieson said he had removed three straps and was rolling them up and putting them in a toolbox when he heard the truck shudder.
He said he was handing Mr Lockhart pipe glue and was a short distance away on the same side of the truck.
"The truck got a shunt," he said. "I'm not real sure what happened."
He said he heard the sound of an excavator and saw its shadow underneath the truck about thirty seconds before he got hit with the stormwater pipes.
"The next thing I knew was there was black on top of me," he said
Mr Jamieson said that when he got out from under the pipes the excavator had been moved to a nearby hill.
Advertisement
He said he was dazed and walked in a circle for a while.
Mr Jamieson said there was also a utility and a second parked excavator and two or three people in the area.
He said he received a bruise on his back and a two centimetre gash on his foot and after an interview with Worksafe Tasmania went to hospital.
Mr Lockhart, who will give evidence on Tuesday, took the brunt of the falling pipes suffering broken vertebra in the incident.
Worksafe inspector Steven Collins gave evidence that the truck was parked on an angle at the site.
Advertisement
Under cross examination by Mr Williams Mr Collins agreed that he had heated conversations with Zam director Glen Whitehouse and staff member Dane Springer.
But he denied it coloured his investigation of the incident.
The hearing before Magistrate Ken Stanton continues on Tuesday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.