A council in the state's north has revealed its vision to transform one of Australia's oldest existing racecourses into a regional-scale community space.
The Meander Valley community is being encouraged to have input into a project aimed at bringing new life back to Deloraine Racetrack.
Advertisement
The site held its first race meeting in 1853, and by 1904 the competition had been named the Deloraine Cup. That event was held every Easter and brought in up to 10,000 punters in its prime.
Despite still being popular among the community, March 28, 2005, marked the last meeting held at the track, as TasRacing had deemed the site unsafe for racing.
Former Meander Valley mayor, and member of state parliament at the time, Greg Hall, said he lobbied the government for funding to try and save the track.
"We got a couple of hundred grand, but occupational health and safety in horse racing had become so highly regulated that it would have cost millions to make the improvements," he said.
Former member of the Deloraine Turf Club Committee and son of well-known local horse owner, Tony Wadley, said it was a sad day when the race track closed, but believed repurposing it was "a great idea".
"It's a big area and it should be put to some positive recreational use," he said.
Deciding what the proposed "recreational hub" should include was exactly what the council were hoping residents would be able to help with through one-on-one meetings, street stalls, and drop-in sessions.
Meander Valley Mayor Johnston said the proposed development was set to occur over ten or more years, and was expected to cost between $15 and 20 million.
"To kick start the project, Council has allocated $600,000 with an additional $3.35 million set aside from the Australian Government's Community Development Grants Scheme," he said.
On top of the predicted social benefits, the proposal - which has the backing of AFL and Cricket Tasmania - is also estimated to generate $19.74 million in revenue, and create 149 jobs for the Northern Tasmanian economy.
General Manager John Jordan said council developed a concept plan that he hoped would eventually be able to pay homage to the racing history of the site. He said it also including a recreational lake, park run course, RV and camping amenities, diversity of cultural and artistic experiences, nature play spaces for all ages, improved tennis facilities, as well as a second oval to support AFL, soccer and summer sports.
Deloraine Football Club president Don Tracey said he thought the proposal was fantastic and would allow the club's 12 teams flexibility in using two separate ovals.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.