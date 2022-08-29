I concur with Rodney Croome and Lynn Jarvis. Bishop Condie certainly does not speak for all Anglicans in Tasmania.
The LGBTQIA+ are not immoral and are as worthy of love, total acceptance, inclusion and understanding as any person on this planet.
Advertisement
Presumably, the bishop hopes that LGBTQIA+ folks and any person who supports them will feel so uncomfortable that they will simply disappear from his world.
If he wants that to happen then he should join a breakaway church and not continue to proselytise his ideas under the auspices of the Anglican Church of Australia.
I cannot concur any further but to say that the implementation of compulsory voting is essential.
I was a elected local government member for West Tamar Council for 13 years, and at some elections the people's vote was as low as 55 per cent. That is disastrous considering the council handles millions of dollars of ratepayers' money.
Everyone should have a vested interest. I truly don't think ratepayers are lazy or not interested, it is time frames, people are so busy and if not forced to do something they will put it off.
There are 29 councils in Tasmania all with huge expenditures, which requires interest.
There is a lot of talk from industry groups allowing more skilled immigrants to settle.
I remember that back in the early 70s or perhaps even earlier there was a big move away from indentured apprenticeships to traineeships.
This allowed employers to employ people with no long-term commitment to ensure the trainee's training was completed.
Many traineeships were terminated at the end of two years, coincidently, just as the wages increased significantly for the trainee.
I also remember, as an engineering department manager, asking to employ additional apprentices and being told that trades were becoming unnecessary, technology was taking over. My request was denied. My response was that industry would rue the day.
That day has arrived. Let industry foot the bill for their own stupidity and not pass the cost onto the consumer.
The Liberal Party state conference has consistently passed motions against transgender dignity and inclusion over the past few years.
The most recent was a motion calling for transgender women to be excluded from women's sport.
This was despite the fact that there is no call from community sporting clubs for trans and gender-diverse people to be excluded.
Past efforts of this kind have rightfully been strongly rejected by Tasmanian communities as divisive and unnecessary. If anything, community sports clubs are crying out for support to include trans and gender-diverse people.
This motion was also despite the fact that elite sports codes like the AFL judge each case on its individual merits, an approach that seems to work well.
Advertisement
The Liberal Party's motions are unnecessary, divisive, and deeply harmful to trans and gender-diverse Tasmanians. They undermine the value of Tasmania's diverse communities more broadly-diversity which should be celebrated.
Equality Tasmania proposes a new path forward. We ask the Liberal Party to work with us so its members can hear the personal stories of trans and gender-diverse Tasmanians and understand the awful impact of stigma and discrimination.
We encourage Liberal Party members to learn to value our community's diversity and strength as an asset to Tasmania that should be embraced.
It's time to stop constructing barriers and to build bridges instead.
There is a shortage in the workforce with employers screaming out for overseas workers to be brought in.
You are forgetting that there is a workforce jumping to get a job - the pensioners will be more than willing to jump in and help the country if they fix the tax system and earning capacity while on a pension which is dollar for dollar on what you can earn.
Advertisement
Combine the two and pay tax on the whole amount without no penalties and you would have a ready workforce with benefits to both parties with the country being the winner
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.