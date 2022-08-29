The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | August 30, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John's Anglican Church and Gateway Baptist Church from Ann Street, Launceston. May 14 2021 picture: Phillip Biggs The Examiner

I concur with Rodney Croome and Lynn Jarvis. Bishop Condie certainly does not speak for all Anglicans in Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.