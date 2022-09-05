Opportunity for Tasmanians to participate in national jobs summit

A Northern Tasmanian Jobs and Skills roundtable will be held in Launceston on Tuesday, with contributions from the meeting to be represented later this week at the Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra.
The gathering will involve more than 50 representatives from local business, the community sector, unions, employment services, and the skills and education sector.
Advertisement
Worker shortages, worker retention and worker relocation to mainland states are expected to be raised as issues of concern during the meeting.
Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley said it was essential that young Tasmanians who left the state for work and education were attracted back.
"But you've got to have opportunities for people to come back," she said.
"Coming out of the pandemic, there's a lot of opportunities but we got to make sure that we were doing this together and listening to communities and the business community.
"We've also got to encourage more Tasmanians or people from interstate to come and study here because I think it's the old adage, if you train in Tasmania, you're more likely to stay in Tasmania."
The national Jobs and Skills Summit will take place over September 1 and 2.
The themes and outcomes of this meeting will inform the Employment White Paper, which is intended to shape the future of Australia's labour market.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.