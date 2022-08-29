Silverware will be on the line in division one after the NTFA confirmed the schedule for the competition's grand finals.
After a season consisting of 18 rounds, three weeks of finals and five months of competition, one team across division one's men's, women's and reserves' competitions will be crowned premiers.
The fixtures will be held at UTAS Stadium on September 3 for a day of grand final action. The women's decider starts proceedings with South Launceston and Meander Valley in the early fixture.
Meander Valley made the grand final after downing George Town in the preliminary final. The decider is a rematch of the qualifying final from week one where the Bulldogs beat Meander Valley by eight points to maintain their unbeaten record over the Sunettes ahead of the grand final. Old Launcestonians and St Pats will contest the reserves' grand final which is one of two deciders on the day for the latter.
St Pats will also feature in the division one grand final against Old Scotch. They are familiar foes after three encounters - including the second semi-final - with Old Scotch being the only side to beat St Pats.
Elsewhere, Rocherlea and Bracknell will battle for a spot in the premier division grand final. All premier division preliminary finals are at Blue Gum Park. Longford awaits either Rocherlea or Bracknell in the grand final after the minor premiers made their first decider since 2007.
Rocherlea defeated Bracknell for the first time this season in their qualifying final but the Redlegs will be eager to see their title defence reach the grand final stage against the minor premiers in Longford.
It shapes a big day at Blue Gum Park with Bridgenorth (twice), OLs, Old Scotch, Longford and George Town all featured in the other finals.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
