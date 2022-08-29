Advertisement
When it comes to assessing a horse's ability, the printed form guide doesn't always tell the full story.
Longford trainer John Blacker believes that is the case with four-year-old mare Page who finally broke her maiden status over 1880m at Spreyton on Sunday.
"She was having her 16th start and I reckon she should have won five of them," Blacker said.
"She's had no luck at all and definitely should have won before now.
"The breaks finally went her way on Sunday with the help of a beautiful ride (by Siggy Carr)."
Blacker was rapt to win another race, especially one carrying a $16,000 Tasbred owners' bonus, for long-time clients Tony and Nadia Seymour, of Launceston.
The owners also race stable stalwart Blaze Forth, a winner of 16 races and $430,000.
They bred Page, an Alpine Eagle mare, from Tycoon Gypsy, a daughter of Written Tycoon that Blacker won three races with in the 2014-15 season.
The trainer doesn't have any ambitious plans for Page but believes she can add to her record.
"We'll keep her ticking over, find some more suitable races and she can win again," he said.
Blacker was also successful on Sunday with Alpine Eagle gelding Alpine Blast, a four-year-old who has now won three of 16.
"He went super and I think we've now found the key to him," the trainer said.
"We decided to ride him quieter, let him get back and finish off."
Leading jockey David Pires believes he won on a potential Devonport Cup horse at Spreyton on Sunday.
Five-year-old gelding Rising Light made it two wins from two starts for new trainer Tegan Keys in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
The race was over the Devonport Cup distance of 1880m and, apart from runner-up Maincourt who battled on strongly to be beaten two lengths, Rising Light spaced the rest of his rivals.
Pires said that Rising Light was progressing towards the Devonport Cup last year under the care of part-owner Gaeton Delon until an injury setback.
"He was going through his grades really well last season and he's come back stronger so this could be his year," the jockey said.
"He also settles better in his races now."
Rising Light won over 1600m in Hobart before carrying 59kg to victory on Sunday to take his overall record to five wins from 17 starts.
While apprentice Chloe Wells was winning her first race since returning from a broken leg at Spreyton on Sunday, her winning mount's owner was nursing some broken bones of his own.
Paul Geard, who races Gee Gees So True with wife Elizabeth, had a serious fall at his home according to the horse's co-trainer Leon Wells.
"He has a broken femur and a cracked hip so he's going to be in hospital for a long time," Wells said.
Chloe Wells also suffered a broken femur in a race fall at Spreyton last year and spent 14 months on the sidelines.
"It was a bad break - she had to have a plate inserted and struggled to do anything for six months," her grandfather explained.
"She's done a great job to get back and we're all rapt to see her winning a race so soon."
Wells won on her first race ride, Gee Gees Cricket, only six weeks before her fall.
Star Tasmanian greyhound McInerney will continue his pursuit of the big money in Sydney following his gallant third in Saturday night's $105,000 National Sprint Championship final at Wentworth Park.
Brighton trainer Blake Pursell now has his sights on earning a place in the Million Dollar Chase final on September 24.
He will run in a prelude at Wentworth Park, most likely on Saturday week.
"He could run this Saturday but we'll probably give him an extra week between runs," the trainer said.
"He could be racing up in Sydney for the next month then there's a few races for him in Melbourne after he has a break to get over the travelling."
Pursell plans to have McInerney back in Tasmania in time for the Hobart Thousand which has heats on December 8 before the group 1 final a week later.
The dog will stay with Pursell's father Brendan in Victoria for his interstate campaign.
McInerney finished third as a $14 chance in the National Sprint Championship final, only a length from the winner.
"He went enormous - I couldn't have been more proud of him," Pursell said.
"To run a place from out wide against the best dogs in the country was a huge effort."
Longford-trained Highland Wonder started 100-1 in the National Distance Championship final and tired to run last.
Tasmanian-owned Tsar Bell, representing Western Australia, finished second despite being hampered shortly after the start.
He was beaten 2-1/2 lengths by long odds-on favourite Super Estrella but finished five lengths ahead of the third placegetter.
With places in rich finals in Hobart this week up for grabs, there were some impressive winners at Mowbray on Sunday night.
None more so than the Kristy Butler-trained former Victorian Alta Cassino who did plenty of work from a wide draw before finding the front at the 1200m in the heat for 4YO+ horses with no more than six lifetime wins
He was challenged strongly coming off the back straight but had all the answers and drew clear for a dominant win in a career-best 1:58.9.
Alta Cassino has now won three of his four starts since joining the Butler stable and it will take a good horse to beat him in Saturday night's $20,000 final.
Fields are out on Tuesday.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
