The Red Hot Summer Tour has just dropped its line-up for next year, with Australian music-legend Paul Kelly topping the bill of iconic names.
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda Bull, and Troy Cassar-Daley will come to Launceston in February as part of the tour, which will see the all-star lineup travel the country for five-months.
Tour promoter Duane McDonald said the tour had always been about taking great music to regional areas.
"We are so grateful to be able to continue to do this, and to share these experiences with all the music fans who continue to turn out year after year," he said.
Hunters and Collectors front-man and main-songwriter Mark Seymour said the festival did what few others could by bringing a huge tour outside of the main cities.
"It goes to where people live which is pretty much everywhere," he said.
"It's a great gig, but you've got to really bring yourself to the party - I'll pretty much go out there, and it'll be a rock and roll gig".
For Vika & Linda, the festival will be like a get-together of old friends and collaborators.
"It feels like kind of getting together with a bunch of mates, like putting together your ideal dinner party or something," Linda Bull said.
On the back of last year's critically acclaimed album The Wait, the celebrated soul-act said they were riding a wave of productivity they wanted to bring to the tour.
"I think the minute we had to stop, we wanted to keep going, but we want to do it in our own way," Linda Bull said.
"As far as live performances go we tailor the set to the audience, we know that they want to be entertained, . so we bolt out of that gate as much as we can and give them what they want."
Tickets for the festival go online September 1 at 9am via Ticketmaster.
QUICK FACTS
WHERE: Country Club Tasmania, Prospect Vale.
WHEN: 18 February, 2023
WHO: Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
From politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs, I write stories for and by the North Tasmanian community. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
