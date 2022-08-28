The Hobart Hurricanes have locked in their international players for BBL12.
With the inaugural draft taking place on Sunday night, the Hurricanes selected Pakistani trio Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf out of the pool of 332 nominated players from 20 countries.
Khan, a leg-spinner who offers dangerous lower-order hitting, was the side's first selection, locked in with pick eight of the draft.
"We think we're bringing in a three-dimensional cricketer into our squad," the Hurricanes' head of strategy Ricky Ponting said on the Fox Sports broadcast.
"He's got reasonable availability, looking into what he might be available for - he might miss a week in the middle then be available for finals if we make them.
"We are doing what most other teams are doing and looking to get these international players for as long as we can and he fits everything we need."
Ponting admitted he wasn't expecting Khan or Andre Russell, who eventually wasn't picked up, to still be available but knew that the 23-year-old was their man.
Despite his youth, he's played 200 T20 matches for teams around the globe, taking 226 wickets at an average of 22.83 and economy of 7.26.
His quality has seen him play for the likes of the Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers, Edmonton Royals and Islamabad United.
With their second pick, the 16th of the night, the Hurricanes paired the selection of Khan with Ali.
Like Khan, he's played all over the world, taking the field 232 times while scoring 4032 runs at an average of 24.
"He's a powerful middle-order player, we want to really strengthen our power in the middle overs of this particular tournament with Tim David, Shadab, Matthew Wade and those guys, that's one area we are really looking to strengthen," Ponting said.
"[Assistant coach] Darren Berry has worked with him in the past and with Shadab being there, we think the two Pakistanis will work together really well."
Getting the very next pick of the night, Ponting and his crew of draft experts secured Ashraf, much to the surprise of the broadcasters.
The 28-year-old all-rounder has played 143 games, taking 146 wickets, with a superb best bowling of 6-19.
While several seemed surprised by the pick, Ponting smiled and showed off his cricketing knowledge.
"He's a right-arm fast bowler, a strong left-hand middle-order striker at the end," Ponting said.
"We needed all-round, we were looking once again for full-time availability, which he will give, and when Shadab goes, he'll play that sort of similar sort of role but obviously as a fast bowler."
Elsewhere, England's Liam Livingstone was the first player ever selected in the draft, heading to the Melbourne Renegades, while crowd favourite Rashid Khan was retained by Adelaide Strikers for a sixth season.
The Hurricanes, who announced Jeff Vaughan as their coach in July, start their season against the Melbourne Stars on December 16 before heading to UTAS Stadium to face Perth Scorchers on December 19.
They return to Launceston later in the season on January 25, facing Brisbane Heat.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
