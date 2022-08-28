The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bracknell beat South Launceston in semi-final for NTFA premier division

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
August 28 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matty Dennis was pivotal in the ruck for Bracknell against South Launceston at Hillwood Oval in their semi-final. Picture by Paul Scambler

They say good teams find a way and Bracknell found their form when they needed it most against South Launceston in the semi-final at Hillwood Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.