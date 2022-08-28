They say good teams find a way and Bracknell found their form when they needed it most against South Launceston in the semi-final at Hillwood Oval.
After losing their past two games, Bracknell returned to winning ways with a 15.10 (100) to 11.7 (73) victory over South Launceston.
Anthony Taylor's youthful side held their own for the opening term as the two sides went goal-for-goal to kickstart the final.
South lost Bart McCulloch prior to the game but Bulldogs' experienced players found ways to contribute with Leigh Harding (three goals) providing a spark up forward while Glenn Dawson (five goals) and Corry Goodluck (five goals) provided the main attacking outlets for Bracknell.
"I've got to take my hat off to some very experienced players as well in the way they led [our] kids and gave them belief," Taylor said.
Matty Dennis became a headache for the Bulldogs with the Bracknell ruckman often positioning himself a kick outside of South Launceston's defensive area and intercepting the ball. It became telling in the third term as Bracknell provide a late three-goal blitz from Jacob Huett, Goodluck and a long-range major to Sam Borlini to open up a match-winning lead.
"Matty not being in our forward line probably opened us up a little bit and I thought he had a really good game in the ruck," Goodluck said.
"Jack Dyer had a job on Jordan Tepper and I think he really shut him down, he was probably our best onballer."
The Bulldogs faced a four-goal deficit entering the final term and Harding - after spinning one opponent and slotting a classy goal - gave them a spark. The more experienced heads of Bracknell seemed to wear the Bulldogs down with Dawson steadying the margin and Borlini scoring from a tight angle to ensure the result.
"A lot gets said about our young kids and they've been terrific all year and I thought they we good again today in the heat of battle," Taylor said.
"Cody Lowe was terrific ... his ability to cover the ground and battle and just try his hardest was commendable.
"We're very proud of what the group has been able to achieve."
Bracknell will face Rocherlea next week in the preliminary final for a spot in the premier division's grand final.
"We just take it as another week and we don't look any further than that, we just focus on Rocherlea," Goodluck said.
"I think if we do the right things and prepare well and bring our pressure and intensity, which we've got to have over four quarters that's a start for us."
Oli Gibson, Samuel Borlini, Dawson, Dennis, Dyer and Callum Mulder were in Bracknell's best players. Matthew Lee added three goals for South Launceston and was joined in their best players by Lowe, Luke McCarty, Sam Mayne, Dylan Johnston and Harding.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
