High-range drink driving incident prompts calls for witnesses

Tasmania Police are calling for witnesses to a dangerous driving incident in Trevallyn on Friday night that saw a man charged with high-range drink driving.
Police said a man in his 50s was seen driving a black Toyota Hilux Utility across road lanes at about 7pm, nearly colliding with a vehicle travelling North towards Riverside.
A witness called police, and the man was located at an address in Riverside before being charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Police said they want to speak with the driver who was nearly involved in the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage.
Witnesses can contact Launceston Police on 131 444.
