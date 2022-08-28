The NTJFA's finals continued into a first-ever day two on Sunday, with four matches taking place at UTAS Stadium.
South Launceston completed another first for the competition, winning five of the eight premierships over the course of the two days
The Bulldogs' top under-16s team completed the club's NTJFA domination in a nail-biting 8.9 (57) to 8.8 (56) win over North Launceston.
The winners didn't kick a goal in the last term as with only North's Kaidan Baker booting a major as the Bombers were storming home and the quarter was dominated by both teams' defences.
The Bulldogs hadn't beaten the Bombers until a couple of weeks ago but took home the premiership in tight fashion.
Riley Donlon and Liam Walters kicked two goals as Bailey Lowe was named best on ground, while Lachlan Holton kicked five in the defeat.
Minor premiers East Launceston secured the title, defeating Launceston 9.4 (58) to 2.2 (14).
The Blues led at quarter-time and the scores were tied at the main break but East Launceston controlled the game in the second half, keeping their opponents to just one behind while they piled on seven goals.
Maggie Chen led all comers with four majors as she was named the best on ground, while Harriet Bingley kicked three - all in the last quarter - and Cayley Quill booted two.
Launceston's Isabella Lord kicked her side's two goals.
South Launceston stayed several steps away from Deloraine to secure the first boys' match of the day, defeating the Kangaroos 11.11 (77) to 5.6 (36).
The Kangaroos were close at quarter and half-time but a strong second half saw the Bulldogs lift the trophy as Cruz Fruin and Lochlan Taylor both kicked three goals in the win.
He wasn't the match's most prolific goal-kicker however, with Deloraine's Darcy Huett kicking four.
South Launceston's Rowan Allen was named best on ground.
Like Saturday, the day's first match-up between the youngest players a tight one, as South Launceston's under-14 girls picked up where the other Bulldogs left off.
South defeated North Launceston 1.8 (14) to 1.4 (10), kicking the first goal of the match in the third term before North booted one in the last but left their run too late.
Aya Cottam and Leila-Jayne Atkins kicked goals for their respective sides, while Rahni Milne was named best on ground.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
