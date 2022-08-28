Tasmanian hospitals welcome more visitors

Visiting restrictions at Tasmania's major public hospitals will ease on Monday.
Two visitors at a time will be allowed in inpatient areas between 2pm and 7pm for up to half an hour.
Advertisement
All visitors are required to wear a mask and go through screening to enter hospitals.
Emergency Department patients are allowed one support person if they need help with mobility, communication or understanding information. This includes a parent or guardian for children.
Acting State Health Commander Dale Webster said based on a decline in COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalisations and furloughed staff, all Tasmanian Health Service facilities would de-escalate to a Level 1 Escalation Plan.
"Tasmanian public hospitals have utilised visiting restrictions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage the risk of COVID-19 transmission in our hospitals and keep patients, staff and visitors safe. This update to visiting restrictions is based on the current level of transmission risk," he said.
Australian Medical Association Tasmania president Dr John Saul said the move was good for patients, and the safety measures in place were appropriate.
"Looking at the numbers, looking at the relative risk, as long as visitors do all the right things, then it should be safe to slightly increase these numbers," he said.
But Dr Saul said he was "weary", and the Department of Health needed to closely monitor for spikes in cases or a new variant, and be prepared to pivot accordingly.
"It is telling us that we are winning the war against COVID, just we're still well and truly in the battle, unfortunately," he said.
In reference to the growing Category 1 elective surgery waitlist at the Launceston General Hospital, Greens health spokesperson Dr Rosalie Woodruff said tackling COVID pressures by introducing more infection risk in hospitals was a "disastrous, reality-denying, response".
On Sunday, there were 30 patients with COVID-19 in the state's hospitals, 12 being treated specifically for COVID, one in intensive care.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.