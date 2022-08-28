Sheffield trainer Rowan Hamer went into the Vale Pammy Pearce Maiden at Spreyton on Sunday with a good degree of confidence after the result of a group 3 race in Sydney less than 24 hours earlier.
Hamer was saddling up former Queensland filly Quicken Up for the first time and knew that if she brought her best form she'd be hard to beat.
That best form was a debut second on the Sunshine Coast in March behind a long odds-on favourite called Nettuno.
At Randwick on Saturday, Nettuno resumed from a spell with a second to Sweet Ride in the $200,000 San Domenico Stakes.
On her home track on Sunday, Quicken Up was taking on infinitely easier opposition and didn't disappoint Hamer or punters.
The $2.40 favourite overcame a three-wide run to score by a half length from Princess Matoaka with Southern Wind a similar margin away third.
The margin looked like being greater with 100m to go when Quicken Up charged clear but the tough run started to take its toll late and, to Princess Matoaka's credit, she kept coming.
Hamer said Quicken Up was "a nice filly" who had shown in two trials that she was capable of paying her way in Tasmania.
Managing owner Earl Sakareassen, of Melbourne, paid $30,000 for the filly at an online auction in April.
Quicken Up was ridden by Taylor Johnstone whose fellow Team Wells apprentice Chloe Well scored a comeback win on Gee Gees So True.
It was only Wells' second meeting since breaking her femur in a fall from Gee Gees Devonboy in June last year.
She took Gee Gees So True forward from a wide gate to share the lead and he kicked clear turning for home.
The meticulous planning of trainer Mark Ganderton was rewarded when Sirene Stryker scored another first-up win in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
The mare hadn't raced since Devonport Cup day but Ganderton gave her four trials leading up to her return and that solid grounding enabled her to score a tough win over Emily and Don'tbuckmeoff.
She was also helped by a gun ride, with Daniel Ganderton giving her a box-seat run behind the leaders before angling into the clear at the top of the straight.
She scored by 3/4 length from Emily who was gallant in defeat after a torrid run from the outside gate.
Sirene Stryker has won four of her six first-up runs.
Now a six-year-old, the mare was having only her 12th start and punters would have taken confidence from the fact that Ganderton had removed the bar plates she wore last summer.
The trainer has had to overcome his own health issues in recent times and Sirene Stryker was only his 24th starter this calendar year.
He brought up his 200th career win early last season and his winning strike-rate over the past two years is better than 20 per cent.
Trainer Todd Rattray was wary that promising pacer Magician may have needed the run in the 3YO Spring Championship heat at Mowbray on Sunday night.
But he needn't have worried. The gelding was fit enough to win after sitting in the death for the last lap and qualified for next Saturday's $20,000 final in Hobart.
Magician hadn't raced since being relegated from first to last in the $20,000 Sinbad Bay final at Mowbray in mid-February.
"We gave him a break after that and he's been working good but only had one quiet trial so I thought he might need a good run against those horses," Rattray told the Tasracing web site.
"But we've been really happy with him ... last time in he was lazy but now he's up on the bit and wants to go. I think he'll be a handy horse."
Trainer Ben Yole predicted soon after Diamonds N Cash arrived in his stable that he would be competitive against the best horses in Tasmania.
"I expect him to be very good in free-for-alls," Yole said of the former Victorian who lived up to those expectations when he broke through at his fifth local run in the Rating 75-105 Pace.
Mark Yole took the seven-year-old to the death at the 1500m and he held on strongly to beat Aha Reaction and favourite Sunny Sanz.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
