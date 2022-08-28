COVID 'easy to blame' for urgent surgery waitlist hike

There is a very real risk of people dying because of COVID-19, rather than dying of COVID, a prominent Tasmanian doctor says.
The comment comes in response to Department of Health data, which showed the number of patients awaiting Category 1 surgery almost doubled in the last year.
State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks attributed the growing waitlist to "significant operational pressures" brought on by COVID.
Australian Medical Association Tasmania president Dr John Saul said these cases were urgent, and needed to be made a top priority.
"It's easy to blame COVID, but we've been living with COVID now for two years, so we just need to throw resources at these Category One patients," he said.
"We now have a very real risk of more people dying because of COVID, rather than dying of COVID.
"And it'll be because we haven't properly manpowered and resourced our struggling hospital system.
"We've had two years of effective flood and bushfire in the medical system with COVID, so we just need emergency funding to get back on our feet," he said.
Asked if the LGH was coping with the volume of Category 1 patients, Ms Morgan-Wicks said the LGH had delivered more Category 1 elective surgeries in the last financial year than any other year - 3062.
Greens Health spokesperson Dr Rosalie Woodruff said "of course" COVID pressures contributed to the Category 1 waitlist.
"The government has refused to respond with mandated protections against the high rate of COVID infection and reinfection, which is having a terrible impact on staffing rosters, and serious long COVID complications," she said.
Combining all elective surgery categories, the number of patients on the LGH's waitlist declined from 4313 to 4061 in the last financial year.
But Summerdale GP Dr Don Rose said it was hard to know whether it was due to fewer patients requiring surgery, or more waiting for specialist appointments.
"There has always been a long delay getting appointments to see specialists to get on the waiting list ... basically it's the same situation that's always existed, it's just a little bit worse at the moment because of the problems the hospital is having with turning patients over and getting people in and out," he said.
"It's so bad now ... before people were willing to wait, but now because the delays are so long, more people are willing to see specialists privately and some people are able to fund the surgery privately."
The Department of Health did not respond when asked why the Category 1 waitlist had risen by 220 patients at the LGH, but dropped by 194 at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the $196.4 million Statewide Elective Surgery Four Year Plan would deliver about 30,000 extra elective surgeries and endoscopies.
He said the plan would open additional surgical and medical beds, helping reduce surgical beds occupied by non-surgical patients.
