The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | August 29 2022

By Editorial
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:35am, first published 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First 100 days a strong start, but no time for Labor to relax

The first 100 days of the new government - the milestone which will be reached today - have already shown why a change of government was necessary. Whether you tend to the left or to the right, it is clear Scott Morrison had come to believe he could ride roughshod over the conventions which underpin our constitution. He has emerged after defeat as arrogant as he was before it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.