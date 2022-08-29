First 100 days a strong start, but no time for Labor to relax

As Human Rights Watch put it: "The Albanese government is still trying to have it both ways. They want kudos for being climate champions but without showing any willingness to rein in Australia's powerful fossil fuel industry." No government can please everyone - and the left is notorious for seeing betrayal in its governments - but it is important Mr Albanese continues with a cool head. He needs to be mindful of how far he can push things before the great middle ground gets uncomfortable.