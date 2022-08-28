North sees largest recent rent increase in the state over June quarter

Rents in Northern Tasmania have gone up on average by 12.1 per cent over the past three months, according to analysis by the Tenants Union of Tasmania.
The union's June quarterly report on rent movements showed the median rent statewide had risen by 10 per cent to $450 a week for a three-bedroom home
The analysis showed rent was up to $465 in inner Launceston, up $45 over the past 12 months, and up to $440 in outer Launceston, up $60 per cent over 12 months.
In Devonport, rent had increased by $30 a week to $370.
There was the same increase in Burnie where rent on average is $360 a week.
A three-bedroom home in Hobart is on average $600 a week to rent.
Labor's housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said over the weekend Tasmanians in regional areas were among the worst affected.
In the regional areas, rent in the North-East had increased by $68 per week on average over a 12-month period - the largest increase in the state.
Meanwhile, recent state housing statistics show that as of July, there were 4419 applications for public or social housing.
Between June and July, the waiting time for a property increased by more than 22 weeks to an average time of almost 90 weeks - or close to two years.
The rolling average for the year was 70 weeks.
There are 13,870 Tasmanian households in public or social housing.
Eighty-per-cent of the public and social housing properties allocated in July were to priority applicants.
The House of Assembly last week passed legislation for a new housing authority, Homes Tasmania, to be established.
A key priority for the new statutory authority will be the delivery of 10,000 new social housing dwellings and affordable homes by 2032.
The legislation will be scrutinised by the Legislative Council when sittings resume in early September.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
