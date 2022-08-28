A new podcast aimed at sharing stories from members of the community who live with a disability has been created in Launceston.
Former ABC broadcast journalist, Jodie Lowe, said the idea to create see me - stories of ability came after speaking with her 16-year-old son, Josh.
"He asked me why people see him differently because of his autism, and when you're having those sort of conversations as a parent, it can be challenging, but you do your best," she said.
"What occurred to me while reflecting on that interaction was that I could use the skills I have from my media work to build a platform where people with disabilities can tell their stories on a deeper level."
Ms Lowe said she believed hearing the full extent of people's stories was crucial for creating awareness.
"I want to hear about the things that bring them joy, what they're passionate about, and how they live their life," she said.
"Focusing more on the ability and less on the disability will allow us to gain a stronger perspective on how amazing they are as people."
Ms Lowe said she sincerely hoped the podcast would spark further conversation.
"The more stories we hear, the more educated and inclusive we are as a community," she said.
A range of guests have already appeared across the podcast's six episodes, including local author Avery McDougall who has a complex condition called atypical autoimmune disease.
"I found it to be very therapeutic and rewarding to speak openly about my disability," she said.
"I can't put into words how vital it is for the community to understand how many people are differently-abled and need alternative access requirements."
Programming coordinator at City Park Radio, Chris Ball, said - as far as he knew - this was the first podcast of its kind, and he was delighted to be able to facilitate it.
"Our philosophy is that community radio reflects the community, and people with disabilities are a part of that community," he said.
"We give art and sport a significant platform, but these people are out there achieving things as well, so we should be able to showcase them too."
See me - stories of ability is funded through a grant from the Community Broadcasting Foundation and can be accessed online at cityparkradio.com.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
