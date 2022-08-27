Emergency services on scene of Devonport house fire

The Tasmania Fire Service is currently battling a blaze in a Raymond Avenue, Devonport home.
A TFS spokesperson said crews from Devonport and Latrobe are on the scene of the house fire.
Advertisement
"On arrival the crews have confirmed that the house is going well," the spokesperson said.
More to come.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.