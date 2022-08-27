Three dead, two injured in South Arm Highway crash

Tasmania Police have confirmed that three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on the South Arm Highway at Sandford.
Two others are reportedly in a serious condition in the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Tasmania Police say emergency services were called to the scene just after 5pm and that initial investigations suggested a vehicle with three occupants travelling north towards Hobart appeared to have crossed into the path of another vehicle carrying two occupants.
Police are still on the scene and traffic is being diverted down Rifle Range Road, Sandford, for south bound traffic and at Gellibrand Drive, Sandford, for northbound traffic.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the crash is being encouraged to contact police on 131 444.
More to come.
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
