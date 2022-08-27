The Examiner
Tasmania Police confirm three people dead after two-vehicle crash on South Arm Highway

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated August 27 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:27am
Three dead, two injured in South Arm Highway crash

Tasmania Police have confirmed that three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on the South Arm Highway at Sandford.

