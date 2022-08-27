It may have been a long time coming but Longford will once again be part of the premier division's biggest day as they target a silverware double.
Longford beat Rocherlea 12.8 (80) to 9.9 (63) on the back of an emphatic first-half performance which saw the minor premiers keep the visitors to two goals.
Advertisement
The competition's best defence was display once again as Jacob Wiggers and Jaidyn Harris read the ball and intercepted Rocherlea's attacks repeatedly while Connor Alexander was arguably Longford's best player in keeping Josh Holton to two goals.
"[Alexander] did a really good job today, kept Holton to two goals and he just competed all day and defended really well," Longford coach Beau Thorp said.
In a sense it was a tale of two halves for Rocherlea as the visitors were barely sighted in attack in the opening half before outscoring Longford in second half with seven goals to three.
The visitors would have sent a shiver through the Longford camp as they opened up with the first four goals of the third term to cut from seven goals to three. Scott Reitsema started the charge before Zane Brown (twice) and Josh Holton (once) converted set-shots to have the travelling fans cheering early in the term.
"The first half didn't really go our way and we did a few things wrong and in the second half, the boys decided to come out and fire a few shots and we started to get back in the game," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said.
"I think it was a mindset thing for our boys, they just flicked a switch mentally and actually tuned themselves into the game and it really started to shine.
"Our second half was the way we want to try and play football and that's been the thing we've been trying to achieve all year in trying to sustain that for a whole game not just a half of footy."
However, as good teams tend to do, Longford found an answer with a stoppage goal. Their midfield - led by an all-round performance from Liam Davies - found a way to halt Rocherlea's success at the coalface before Luke Murfitt-Cowen converted on the three-quarter time siren to give the home side the momentum.
"We've got a really nice balance of inside and outside players in our midfield, we don't really have any one-dimensional players in there any more," Thorp said.
"Rocherlea have some strong midfields as well but I thought our guys did really well."
The final term shared similarities with the third as Rocherlea struck first through Reitsema's long-range goal which brought the visiting fans to their feet before Brown added his third of the day soon after.
In a gruelling affair played largely between the arcs in the final term, Longford needed a goal to starve off Rocherlea's hopes of victory and none other than Josh Frankcombe delivered with a captain's goal to confirm Longford's return to the decider.
"The boys have worked hard for the last handful of years and to make a grand final for the first time in 10 years is a great achievement," Thorp said.
"We know the job is not done yet, our focus will now turn to the game in two week's time."
Advertisement
Alexander was Longford's best player alongside Wiggers, Frankcombe, Jackson Blair, Lachlan Dakin and Michael Larby. Frankcombe, Murfitt-Cowen and Oliver Chugg finished with three goals.
Zane Brown led Rocherlea's goal-kicking with three while Jordan Cousens, Kurt Burling, Jack Rushton, Corey Anderson and Dakota Bannister featured in their best players.
Longford will have next weekend off as they prepare for the premier division's grand final which will be played at UTAS Stadium.
Rocherlea will have a final attempt to make the grand final as they wait for the winner of Bracknell and South Launceston in the other semi-final. The Redlegs and the Bulldogs will face-off at Hillwood on Sunday, August 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.