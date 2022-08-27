South Launceston Suns have two reasons to celebrate with both their men's and women's teams going through to the grand final.
The men defeated South Burnie 3-1 before the women followed suit, defeating Queechy Penguins 2-0.
The Suns' men scored early in the first quarter as Stuart Withington deflected a Kurt Budgeon shot before Budgeon was in the thick of it again later in the term.
He caused a penalty corner, which saw Jai Walker-Kidd slot a major despite some South Burnie resistance and the Suns went up 2-0 before the first break.
It looked like the scoreline may stay that way despite penalty corners both ways, until South Burnie's Stu Bowles broke through to score with five minutes remaining, putting the Suns under pressure.
However, they were able to withstand it, as Budgeon and Callum Dubbeld combined to add another to the scoreboard as South Burnie pushed for a result.
The Suns' women were on the back foot early in their contest due to Queechy Penguins penalty corners but they got on the scoreboard in the dying minutes of the first half.
Young gun Ash Demarco worked her way through several Penguins players, earning a free before she fired a ball to Megan Boston who scored to add to her season's tally.
Demarco later had a shot saved, as did Boston and Jessie Pankiw, who combined to create a stunning run down the left wing before Annabel Butterick converted a penalty corner to confirm the win.
Finishing as the minor premiers, Queechy's women will now get a second chance, facing City Marians next week after the Marians defeated West Devonport in shootouts.
Both sides scored a goal in each half, with Angela McAuliffe scoring twice for West Devonport and Jemma Kenworthy and Monique Moore scoring for City.
Marians scored twice in the one-on-one shootouts, with Moore and Molly Rasmussen's shots going in, while West Devonport's first chance from Sue Gibson went in but was disallowed, having done so after eight seconds were up.
Queechy Penguins caused a major upset in the men's elimination contest, defeating Burnie Baptist 3-2 in extra time.
Khan Riley, who coached Baptist to several premierships, including last year's, was the thorn in the Coastal outfit's side, scoring the final two goals which ended their season.
He converted a penalty corner in the final minute of regular time before he nailed a stroke in extra-time, which was earned after a Baptist defender's foot was hit during a penalty corner.
Justin Ockerby opened the scoring for the Penguins in the first term as they took a 1-0 lead into half-time but Baptist worked their way back into the contest through Tyson and Keenan Johnson before Riley ensured the Penguins a spot in next week's game.
Queechy will face South Burnie next week, meaning that both grand final matches have the potential to be all-Northern affairs against South Launceston.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
