Protestors gathered in the state's capital on Saturday to call for the immediate closure of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre in response to another week of historical abuse testimony in the commission of inquiry.
A group of victim survivors and supporters gathered on Parliament Lawns in Hobart to urge the government to bring forward the closure of the centre, a move which has gathered support from Amnesty International, UNICEF, the national Commissioner for Children and Tasmanian Ombudsman - among others.
The centre is set to close in 2024, but for those at the rally, two more years is simply too long given the low numbers of detainees residing at Ashley. Former Ashley staff member Alysha - who gave testimony at the commission of inquiry earlier this week - was among those protesting.
"We're not saying create a perfect model right now ... but to safely house one child on a youth detention order ... that's very doable," she said.
When asked if the state government would close the centre earlier than planned, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff reiterated there was no current alternative.
"I understand perfectly why people would want closure of the centre ... If we could bring forward the closure of Ashley youth detention centre, we would," he said.
"We need to ensure that we have that transition in place so that we can support people within the youth justice system in a therapeutic environment," he said.
Health and Community Services Union assistant state secretary Lucas Digney, who has been critical of the long-standing staff shortage issues at the centre, also believed immediate closure wasn't viable.
"Look like everybody knows the young people should be moved out of there. But it's not as simple as shutting the doors because the reality is there's no tangible alternative at the moment," he said.
