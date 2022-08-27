A disability service provider in the state's North has been nominated for a Tasmanian Community Achievement Award.
Maxima is a not-for-profit disability employment service provider that helps people with a disability, injury, or health condition - including mental illness - to find work and keep a job, for life.
The organisation has over 60 locations across Australia, and its Launceston office was created four years ago.
Since then, site manager Kathy Fisher said her group of dedicated staff had worked tirelessly to care for their customers and assist them in finding the best options and opportunities available for them to grow and achieve goals that they may not have thought were possible.
"We host employer traineeships, assist customers in identifying realistic employment goals then help find an employer willing to give them an opportunity," she said.
"If we don't get it right we keep trying and we register our customers in training to reach their employment goals, develop resumes, as well as assist with job applications."
Ms Fisher said it was an honour to be commended alongside her colleagues.
"We're so excited to be nominated, there was a real buzz in the office when we found out," she said.
"We put a lot of effort into community engagement, letting people know about our services, and trying to support people, but then to actually have that work recognised is very flattering and gives us further incentive."
